Funding for our public reserves available

PUBLIC reserve managers are encouraged to apply for a share of the $15 million available under the NSW Government's Public Reserves Management Fund Program (PRMF) to improve and develop more public spaces for the community to enjoy.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the 2017/18 PRMF program is part of an annual program of grants and loans from the NSW Government to assist public reserve managers to develop, maintain and protect important public assets including showgrounds and community halls, local parks and reserves and caravan parks.

"Whether it's taking your kids to the local park, annual holidays at a favourite caravan park or using the local community hall for a party, we all rely on these public spaces and have many fond memories using them,” Mr George said.

"The NSW Government wants to make sure they are up to scratch for years to come and this annual program of grants and loans helps with the development, maintenance and improvement of these important assets.

"Importantly, the program also supports regional economic growth in NSW, strengthens local communities and helps to protect our natural environment.”

Applications close Friday, March 24.

The funding program comprises a single round of applications open to all activities on Crown reserves, including repairs and maintenance, pest and weed control, recreational infrastructure, environmental initiatives and new facilities on Crown reserves.

Crown reserve holiday parks, local parks and reserves, state parks and showgrounds on Crown land will be eligible for funding, along with freehold showgrounds and schools of arts.

"The NSW Government is looking for projects that provide a genuine public benefit to the Crown reserves enjoyed by communities across the State.

"This program is just one example of the NSW Government's commitment to the cultural, sporting, economic and recreational life of communities across our State.”

For more information go to http://www.crownland.nsw.gov.au/crown_lands/crown_reserves/funding/PRMFP