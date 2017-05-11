Funding for grassroot health initiatives

Funding is available to help community health initiatives.

Charity groups in the Northern Rivers are encouraged to apply for funding offered to young people and carers to support grassroots initiatives that foster improved health outcomes.

Funding between $5,000 and $50,000 is offered through nib foundation's annual Community Grant program, to support grassroots initiatives which foster improved health outcomes.

NIB foundation Executive Officer, Amy Tribe, said the foundation is looking to support 10-15 community-based initiatives across NSW that tackle specific health challenges facing vulnerable and disadvantaged Australians.

"We want to help people live healthier and happier lives by providing them with the support and capacity to improve their social, mental and physical wellbeing, as well as ensuring they can access appropriate health information and education,” Ms Tribe said.

She added young people and carers are two important community groups that "continue to face significant health challenges but can be greatly impacted by even moderate amounts of funding support”.

NIB foundation has committed almost $15 million in funding to 105 partnerships across nine years.

"Demand for grant funding remains high with many community organisations needing financial support to ensure the development or delivery of their amazing programs,” Ms Tribe said.

"It's always exciting to see new and innovative programs being established and we are proud to be advocates in supporting healthier communities through our commitment to helping Australian charities bring these initiatives to life.”

The 2017 community grant application guidelines and eligibility criteria are available to download now from nibfoundation.com.au.

Applications can be submitted via the online submission form until May 31.