Funding boost to revive community assets

TEN public reserves in the Clarence and Richmond Valley will share in almost $260,000 in funding for maintenance activities.

Of these three are projects are in the Richmond Valley which will share 23% of the overall funding.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the funding comes under the NSW Government's Public Reserves Management Fund Program which provides financial support to maintain these highly-valued community assets.

"State-owned public reserves play an important role in our communities and the NSW Government is committed to ensuring these reserves continue to provide social and economic benefits to the people of NSW,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This funding will directly benefit our community, boost our economy and contribute to the cultural, sporting and recreational life of our region.”

"I'd particularly like to congratulate all of the hard-working Reserve Trust volunteers who on the terrific job they do managing and maintaining our public assets right across NSW,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The successful Richmond Valley projects are as follows:

Bentley Public Hall Reserve Trust:

$7083 to paint the interior of the hall and exterior of the shed.

Dirawong Reserve Trust: