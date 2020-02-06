Menu
Wollongbar-Alstonville rugby union club received a $2000 grant for its fields from Summerland Credit Union.
Sport

Funding boost helps rugby club fix its field

Mitchell Craig
6th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
WOLLONGBAR-Alstonville rugby union club has received a funding boost to improve the quality of its field at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

The club was successful in a $2000 grant from Summerland Credit Union in Lismore before securing additional help from Go Grow at Ballina.

"We approached Go Grow to spend the $2000 on topsoil on the field," club secretary Vicki Kerry said.

"They not only provided the amount but we were given an additional amount of topsoil worth $4600 for the same price.

"We were thrilled to get the original grant so to have that extra on top was great.

"The field really needed some work and we're using half now and half later in the season to the areas that need it.

"Council were able to work on it and Mark Ellis got fertiliser down before the recent rain so it's all worked out well."

The field should see plenty of action this year with the Pioneers expected to field four teams.

First grade and the women's sevens team will aim to defend their premiership titles with reserve grade and a new colts team also registered.

Most of the first grade is back and will aim to win a seventh straight premiership.

Its run of six straight titles is the most of any current team in the competition.

Lismore Northern Star

