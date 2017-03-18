Funding boost for treatment centre

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan today announced more than $115,000 of new funding for Namatjira Haven Drug and Alcohol Healing Centre to expand its existing services and offer new mental health services.

"In partnership with Rekindling The Spirit, the funding will be used to train local staff in Aboriginal Mental Health First Aid to provide assistance to indigenous people with mental health issues in Casino and Richmond Valley, and Kyogle and district as well as Tweed Heads,” he said.

"This is great news for our Indigenous community.

"The additional funding will also, among other things, provide more residential rehabilitation beds for those dealing with drug and alcohol abuse.

"Mental health is an issue for our entire community that I take very seriously and will continue to lobby to make sure we get the resources we need to help our Indigenous community.

"This funding will help build the skills of our local mental health and drug workforce so that they can more confidently respond to clients and build community resilience.”