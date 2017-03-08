Funding boost for sporting organisations

Far North Coast Baseball have received money from Local Sport Grant Program.

LOCAL sporting organisations are the winners with the announcement of $50,000 in funding.

Member for Lismore Thomas George announced $50,000 in NSW Government funding for local sporting organisations as part of the 2016/17 Local Sport Grant Program.

Funding has been provided to the following clubs:

Far North Coast Baseball $12,708

Lismore Little Athletics Centre $13,292

Lismore Thistles Soccer Club Inc $4,000

Murwillumbah Cricket Club $10,000

Sporting Shooters Assoc. Tenterfield Branch $5,000

Tenterfield District Cricket Assoc. $5,000

"The main aim of this program is to increase regular and on-going participation opportunities in sport and active recreation in NSW,” Mr George said.

"Sport is a huge part of our way of life and the NSW Government recognises that.

"The NSW Government is committed to delivering the best infrastructure to the people of NSW and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this upgrade for the community,” Mr George added.