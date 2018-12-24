Funding boost for Casino sporting groups

HELPING OUT: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has announced funding for three Casino groups.

THREE Casino sporting clubs will share in more than $14,000 in funding under the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government's Local Sport Grant Program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis announced the funding last week, and said the aim of the program is to increase regular and on-going participation and active recreation by encouraging more people to get moving and become active in their local areas.

Casino Indoor Sports Stadium will enjoy an upgraded floor after Casino Sport & Recreation Association received $6580, while Casino Rugby Union Club has been granted $5000 to purchase uniforms, equipment and provide subsidised fees for junior players.

Casino Croquet Club received $306 to purchase a line marking machine.

Mr Gulaptis said there are four funding streams within the grants program ranging from sport club development, community sport events, access to sport and facility development and capital equipment.

"Sport is the lifeblood of communities across the length and breadth of NSW and these grants will encourage people of all ages and abilities to get involved,” he said.

"The NSW Government is committed to delivering the best possible infrastructure and access to sport for people no matter where they live and I look forward to seeing the benefits in our local communities.”