Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fun with the Suns AFL team at Byron

Gold Coast Suns players run onto the field before the start of the Round 23 AFL match against the Port Adelaide Power. The Suns are training at Byron Bay tomorrow.
Gold Coast Suns players run onto the field before the start of the Round 23 AFL match against the Port Adelaide Power. The Suns are training at Byron Bay tomorrow. DAVID MARIUZ
by Mitchell Craig

The Gold Coast Suns AFL team are conducting a training session at Cavanbah Sports Centre, Bryon Bay tomorrow morning from 10am to 12pm.

At the conclusion of training they will have player appearances where a number of their players will be available for autographs and photos.

The Suns are bringing down some novelty items - radar gun to measure kicking speed, and giant inflatable football obstacles for the kids.

There will also be a training session in conjunction with the session, for Northern Rivers Eagles representative.

The event is open to the public and anyone interested in AFL is encouraged to attend.

Lismore Northern Star
'Severe' storms brewing: Chance of large hail, 90km/h winds

'Severe' storms brewing: Chance of large hail, 90km/h winds

THUNDERSTORM activity is gathering and should move over Lismore this afternoon and tonight, says Bureau of Meteorology forecaster.

Byron mayor says govt has 'head in the sand' on tourism

New figures have reaffirmed tourism as the Byron Shire's number one industry.

“Absolute, critical need” to manage “unstoppable wave” of tourists

Kyogle man's shocking video called for people to kill police

Kyogle man Keith Knights.

The 37-year-old allegedly outlined plans to kill police officers

Banned item found in Ballina during dangerous toys blitz

A novelty lighter banned by NSW Fair Trading inspectors at Ballina.

Dangerous, banned novelty product has been ordered off the shelves

Local Partners