Fun with the Suns AFL team at Byron

Gold Coast Suns players run onto the field before the start of the Round 23 AFL match against the Port Adelaide Power. The Suns are training at Byron Bay tomorrow. DAVID MARIUZ

The Gold Coast Suns AFL team are conducting a training session at Cavanbah Sports Centre, Bryon Bay tomorrow morning from 10am to 12pm.

At the conclusion of training they will have player appearances where a number of their players will be available for autographs and photos.

The Suns are bringing down some novelty items - radar gun to measure kicking speed, and giant inflatable football obstacles for the kids.

There will also be a training session in conjunction with the session, for Northern Rivers Eagles representative.

The event is open to the public and anyone interested in AFL is encouraged to attend.