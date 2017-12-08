Fun with the Suns AFL team at Byron

The Gold Coast Suns AFL team are conducting a training session at Cavanbah Sports Centre, Bryon Bay tomorrow morning from 10am to 12pm.
At the conclusion of training they will have player appearances where a number of their players will be available for autographs and photos.
The Suns are bringing down some novelty items - radar gun to measure kicking speed, and giant inflatable football obstacles for the kids.
There will also be a training session in conjunction with the session, for Northern Rivers Eagles representative.
The event is open to the public and anyone interested in AFL is encouraged to attend.