FUN WITH FRIENDS: Grommets compete at epic surfing event

Jye Paxton leaves the water after his heat in the Under 12 boys category for Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Marc Stapelberg

THE sun is shining, the waves are breaking and the surfers are frothing.

The action has kicked off for day one of one of the most highly anticipated Junior surfing events in Australia, The Skullcandy Oz grom open, where the best groms and juniors in Australia and beyond come to Lennox Head to put on a world-class show of high-performance surfing.

Conditions are good at Lennox Head, with surf reports reporting two foot swells.

Grommets compete at OzGrom: The Skullcandy Oz grom open is on at Lennox Head.

Jye Paxton from Byron Bay is in the Under 12 boys category and said it was always a fun event he looked forward to.

"It's pretty fun there are some nice ones running through," he said of the surf conditions.

"The sets are super fun and there are some ones that are doubling up.

"It's a fun event and I get to see my friends, and we can hang out and go surfing.

"It's fun competing with my friends, you get a bit of a challenge."

The Skullcandy Oz grom open was founded in 2012 by Le-Ba Boardriders who had an objective for an event which offered an exciting and innovative contest of the highest standards that had never been seen before in junior surfing.

The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open returns to Lennox Head for its seventh year on the junior calendar, and the action kicked off this morning.

The event regularly now sees the live webcast going to well over 14 countries.

This year, the judging panel is using a revolutionary new computerised scoring and reporting system.

The competition provides a new criteria that has been developed exclusively for the event by Pritamo Ahrendt, the current Australian Surfing Professional head judge.

Based off the current WCT format, surfers will get a second chance through the repercharge round, which allows participants who failed to meet qualifying standards by a small margin to continue to the next round, in a similar way as a wild card system works.

Sunshine Coast surfer Xennex Holmstrom said this was the best thing about the event.

"Skull Candy is a great comp because if you don't make it through your round one heat you don't feel stressed out because you do have that re-qualification in round two,"he said.

He said surf conditions were "pretty fun, with a couple of alright sets".

"It's pretty small, hopefully the swell picks up."

All event divisions will be broadcast live on skullcandyozgromopen.com.au.

The competition runs until July 17 will aim to commence each day at 7:30am with the call for the day's schedule and location confirmed via the event hotline at 6:45am. The event hotline is 0458 247 212.