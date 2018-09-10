Fun run helps our kids in need

Blake Reardon and Courtney Gilfillan took out the Darrel Chapman Fun Run 10km men's and women's events.

Blake Reardon and Courtney Gilfillan took out the Darrel Chapman Fun Run 10km men's and women's events. Alison Paterson

PROFESSIONAL triathlete Courtney Gilfillan was "really happy to be back" at the place her running career began, the Darrel Chapman Fun Run.

The 28-year-old was even more elated take out the 10km women's division "in perfect conditions".

The former Northern Rivers resident said it was great to be back and have everyone cheering her on.

"I'm really pleased with my time of 35:46," she said.

"Everyone here is so friendly, it was a great race."

Yamba resident Blake Reardon said he was stoked with his winning time of 33:16 in the men;s 10km.

Lismore Little Athletics rising star Gabriella Hill, 14, outpaced many older and more experienced runners to be an early finisher in the women's 10km.

"I think I ran about 40 minutes but I was hoping to do a little bit faster," she said.

Meanwhile Pimlico runner Toby Cronin, 23, took out the men's half-Marathon much to shock of his parents who had come along to cheer him on.

"I just thought I'd give it a crack," the Southern Cross University environmental student said.

"I've never run a half-marathon before and I forgot to stop my watch."

His parents Donna and Jo were delighted but stunned to see him cross the line first.

"What do you mean you got first?" Mrs Cronin said.

"We thought we'd come up and surprise him."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people ran, walked and in the case of some younger athletes, skipped their way across the line in a variety of club colours and costumes.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista congratulated the hundreds of people who turned out to compete, participate and cheer on the entrants in the Our Kids 4km walk run, the Lord's Taverners 10km run and Masters 21km run.

She thanked special guest Barbara Chapman, sponsors NAB and event partners Lord's Taverners, SCU and Council.