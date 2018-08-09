Fun rides, fabulous food, amazing prizes at school fair

IT'S on again - Teven-Tintenbar School's famous Country Fair will be held this Saturday.

And this year it's sure to delight everyone in the family, from the fussiest foodie to the shopper to the kids looking for adventure.

Enjoy mouth-watering pulled pork, chicken and brisket burgers, Indian and Indonesian curries, Mexican nachos and delicious Lennox Head Gelato ice-cream and coffee.

This year for the first time, people will be able to purchase Australia's favourite dessert at the Pavlova Palace.

There'll even be snags on the barbie for those who like a simpler fare.

Get up early and snaffle the best of the fresh produce, jams, chutneys, homemade cakes and fresh cut flowers.

Made with Love is the theme of a new stall this year offering bags, hair accessories, heat packs and more, all made by the craftier mums and dads in the school community.

The plant stall is always enormously popular with a range of stunning plants at wholesale prices, or rummage through the always popular bric-a-brac stall for a bargain.

P&C president Rachel Doyle said the Country Fair was also a great chance for parents of toddlers and preschoolers to check out the school.

"We've pulled out all stops this year to create a wholesome country experience that is sure to appeal to everyone, regardless of people's ages or interests, and we extend a warm welcome to our local community to come join us,” she said.

"This year, we are really focused on fresh local produce and lots of it, but we've also picked up some amazing prizes for our raffles, and there's so many things for the kids to do that they won't know where to start.”

All kids will enjoy the face painting, sand wizard pictures, hair and nails stall and Sideshow Alley.

And all-day ride passes for the giant slide, wipeout, giant bouncy castle and cup and saucer rides are still just $25 (even cheaper if you buy the from the school office in advance).

There are fabulous prizes to win thanks to donations from our generous business community in raffles and other competitions, with Moo Poo Lotto making a welcome return together with the ever-popular Beautiful Baskets, which are brimming with value.

Tickets in the new wine vault raffle are sure to sell fast. There are only 100 tickets to be sold, so get in early to pick your favourite own number and the winner takes the lot.

Teven-Tintenbar Country Fair starts at 9.30am and runs until 2.30pm, so you'll need to get in quick. The school is located in Fredericks Lane, Tintenbar.