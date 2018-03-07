Eat the town, the farm and then the street

The Eltham Pantry team will be preparing for Eat the Street in Lismore.

Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S annual foodie festival Eat the Street will go ahead this weekend rain, hail or shine Lismore City Council confirmed.

While there is a high chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday the showers are not expected to be heavy with a maximum of three millilitres, and temperatures are predicted to sit in the mid 20s.

If you want to get in early for some food fun this year the festival is putting on two special events before the main event - a progressive mystery dinner and farm gate tour.

The new ticketed events are now open for bookings:

Progressive Mystery Dinner - Thursday March 8

Treat yourself to a sumptuous night of food and drink, with a rolling five-course dinner that includes stops at the Lismore Workers Club, LaVida Bar & Restaurant, Miss Lizzie's, La Baracca and The Loft. Diners will be chauffeured from restaurant to restaurant and some of Lismore's most acclaimed chefs will serve up their finest culinary creations to delight and inspire. From 5.30pm-9.30pm, tickets $130 per person.

Farm Gate Tour - Friday March 9

Take a roving Farm Gate Tour through the hills around Lismore, visiting farms and talking to farmers, and sampling an array of local produce and refreshments before heading to the Eltham Valley Pantry for a long lunch featuring produce from the farms you have just visited. Tour from 9am to 4.30pm, tickets $115 per person.

During the main festivities two other new events include a masterclass with a celebrity chef and foost cooking classes for young budding chefs.

Masterclass with celebrity chef Luca Ciano - Saturday March10

Join Italian master chef Luca Ciano for a special masterclass where you will enjoy three courses of cooking and eating, and receive a signed copy of his cookbook Luca's Seasonal Journey to take home. But hurry, there are only eight spots in each masterclass! Masterclasses from 1.30pm-3pm and 4pm-5.30pm, tickets $90 per person.

Foost Cooking Classes - Saturday March 10

Budding mini chefs are invited to join 'The Colourful Chef' on a cooking adventure in this fully interactive cooking workshop. Young chefs will get the chance to smell, touch, see, cook and taste a range of fresh, colourful ingredients. Each participant will take home their own paper chef's hat and make their own colourful dish to be enjoyed after the class. At the Foost Cooking Stage near Woolworths in Carrington Street at 12.45pm, 1.30pm, 2.15pm, 3pm, 3.45pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm and 6pm and run for 25 minutes. Classes $12 each.

For bookings and information, visit www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.