Fun in the sun for the kids

ALL SMILES: Nippers is a popular summer sport for kids on the Far North Coast.

ALL SMILES: Nippers is a popular summer sport for kids on the Far North Coast. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A LOOK at some of the sports kids can now join on the Far North Coast over summer.

Cricket

CRICKET is the number one summer sport in most regions of NSW and is suitable for children aged 9 to 17.

Games last two to three hours and are played on Saturday mornings.

Cricket NSW has been promoting 60-minute junior blast games at primary schools during the week.

A highlight of the local season for Ballina and Lismore District junior cricket is the annual carnivals in January.

Ballina hosts an under-13 carnival and Lismore has its long-running under-12 carnival.

Youngsters can still sign up with clubs like Ballina Bears searching for new juniors in recent years.

Nippers

NIPPERS season has started and is ideal for children living in Ballina, Brunswick Heads, Byron Bay, Evans Head and Lennox Head.

Most of the club competition is run on Sunday mornings and children can compete in nippers until under-14s

From there they can stay on and compete in age divisions from under-15s into opens.

They can also volunteer for weekend patrols and pick up first aid and other certificates.

Touch footy

BALLINA and Lismore are both ideal for children to learn touch footy.

Lismore has a Monday afternoon competition starting with under-8s, and a junior competition on a Friday night at Saunders Oval, Ballina, has been popular for many years.

Clubs send junior teams to NSW State Cup events which are usually the highlight of the season for most kids.

Tennis

CASINO and Lismore has some talented kids coming through the ranks, and teenagers take part in the annual Ballina New Year Open tournament in January.

There is also an Easter tournament at Casino that is growing in popularity.

Children can access courts across most towns with coaches spread out across the region.

Water polo

ALSTONVILLE has been a breeding ground for some of the region's best water polo talent.

The Friday night junior competition has been an Alstonville staple for more than 20 years and the club has always punched well above its weight at state and national level.

Swimming clubs are in full swing at Alstonville, Ballina, Byron Bay, Casino, Evans Head Kyogle, Lismore, Mullumbimby and Woodenbong.