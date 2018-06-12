Fun, fitness and friendship at expo

HEALTH & FITNESS: Some of the team of the Just Dance & Cheer squad showed off their moves at the Richmond Valley Health & Fitness Expo.

FROM boxing to BMX, cheer-leading and physical culture, the options to keep fit, have fun and make friends were all on show in Casino on Sunday.

At Richmond Valley's second annual Health and Fitness Expo, the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium was alive to the sounds of music, laughter and activity as youngsters took to the floor to demonstrate their dance routines and exercise moves.

While some families were there to see their youngsters perform, other were there to find out more from the stall-holders who included gyms, sporting clubs and fitness centres.

Casino BMX Club president Kylie Sneedsby said although they had around 65 members, new riders of all ages were always welcome.

She said the family-friendly club always welcomed new members.

Casino Physical Culture Club teacher Suzie Carey said they had more than 60 members who ranged from pre-schoolers to ladies in their 50s.

Outside, boxers Don De Valle, 10, and Luke Watts, 17, were warming ahead of their display.

"I just like everything about boxing,” Don said.

Luke said he was training hard ahead of a match in Grafton later this year.

Sports Stadium manager and expo organiser Ben West said the day was a collaboration of health and fitness experts, service providers, and retailers showcasing what they had available.

He said it was great to see the Casino Indoor Sports Stadium transformed into a health and fitness information focal point.

"Everyone wants their kids to put the screens down and get involved in a fun and healthy activity,” he said.

"Health and fitness is something which is always on the top of everyone's mind,” he said.

"The exhibition is aimed at those who are interested in getting healthier, including families looking to enrol their children in fitness activities, as well as those who already lead an active lifestyle, like fitness professionals.”

Mr West said it was good to see a number of exhibitors on hand from local gyms and health and fitness centres, as well as therapists and fitness and nutritious experts to provide timely advice.

Richmond Valley general manager Vaughan Macdonald said he was pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm shown by everyone involved.