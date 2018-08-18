Fullback returns to boost Ballina

Alex Grant is back from the Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup to take his place at fullback in the Ballina team to play Cudgen in the first week of NRRRL play-offs.

Alex Grant is back from the Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup to take his place at fullback in the Ballina team to play Cudgen in the first week of NRRRL play-offs. Mike Donnelly

BALLINA will be boosted by the return of star fullback Alex Grant in the NRRRL qualifying semi-final against Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, tomorrow.

Grant has divided his time this season between Ballina and Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, where he finished up last week.

He started the year at Tweed before playing most of the season at Ballina, scoring most of his 13 tries after moving from five-eighth to fullback.

Queensland Cup statistics show the 24-year-old made three line breaks and 25 tackle breaks in his eight games at Tweed, which will make him one of the main threats on the field tomorrow.

"He's a very classy player and a big part of our plans,” Ballina coach Mick Foster said.

"We didn't want to stop him from playing up there and he's gone well at that level.

"He came back with a bit of a point to prove and was good enough to get another call-up.”

Ballina are at full strength and go into the semi-finals off the back of 12 straight wins.

They have no apparent weaknesses with second-rower Justin Shillingsworth moving back into the starting side.

"Justin is playing some good footy and he's worked his way back into it after a rib cartilage injury,” Foster said.

"It's great to have everyone on deck and our aim was to finish top three to get two bites at the cherry.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In other games, Cudgen will take on Casino in reserve grade and Tweed Coast in Under-18s.

Ballina will play Byron Bay in the women's league tag at 10.30am.

TEAMS FOR NRRRL QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL TOMORROW

Ballina: Fullback Alex Grant; wingers Liam Anderson, Rhys Riches; centres Dan Gibson, Oliver Regan; five-eighth Kel Sheather; halfback Jess Perry; props Dylan Montgomery, Phil Crosby; hooker Andrew Battese; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Justin Shillingsworth; lock Michael Dwane. Bench: Nicholas Ritter, Matt Painter, Kuyan Roberts-Laurie, Chris Binge.

Cudgen: Fullback Jake Sands; wingers Connah Mills, Ben O'Gorman; centres Luke Dumas, Shannon Walker; five-eighth Todd Seymour; halfback Jacob Grant; props James Ryan, Caleb Ziebell; second-rowers Josh Sleba, Kobi Mills; lock Elliott Munnelly. Bench: Mark O'Grady, Tim James, Kahill Delapicca, Connor Ziebell.