Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield was among the try-scorers in Northern Rivers big win over Newcastle at Ballina on Saturday. Photo Amy Blanch.
Sport

Fullback fires in Northern Rivers big rugby league win

Mitchell Craig
23rd Feb 2020 4:21 PM
FULLBACK Jaylan De Groot scored four tries for Northern Rivers Titans when they thumped Newcaslte 54-16 in the Laurie Daley Cup clash at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina on Saturday.

It took just two minutes for De Groot to score the opener, evading three defenders in the attacking zone and reaching out for the tryline.

De Groot had scored his third try by the 20th minute with Northern Rivers taking a match-winning 36-4 lead into the half time break.

As the Titans approached the 50-point tally, it was only fitting that De Groot rounded out the try scoring for the home side by producing a fourth four-pointer to complete a stellar individual performance.

Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield and Marist Brothers second-rower Simon Pratt were also among the try-scorers

Halfback Thomas Weaver had a perfect day with the boot kicking all nine conversions.

The Under-18s Laurie Daley Cup and Under-16s Andrew Johns Cup are named after State of Origin and NRL legends, with the aim to revive the game in regional areas.

It is now in its third year and aims to give players the chance to play representative rugby league without having to move to Brisbane or Sydney.

In the Andrew Johns Cup, Northern Rivers had a hard-fought 28-22 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Northern Rivers took a 24-12 lead after a try-scoring double to five-eighth Travis May.

Both Northern Rivers teamS will travel to play the Central Coast Roosters in the third round of the competition next weekend.

Lismore Northern Star

