Full steam ahead for Lightning's final bid

THE EYES of the Sunshine Coast will be fixed on the small screen as our golden girls, the Lightning, look to advance to the Super Netball grand final.

The reigning premiers take on the Giants at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena tomorrow at 1pm.

Led by inspirational skipper Geva Mentor, the Lightning have come from the clouds to make the finals series but have momentum on their side.

Goal shooter Caitlin Bassett said her side's tough wins put them in good stead.

"It's going to be tough and close against the Giants but we have had plenty of these games this year and know how to cope," Bassett said.

"Most of our games have been decided by one, two or three goals and our win by a goal last week shows how we can use the clock to take games."

The winner will take on the West Coast Fever in the grand final at Perth Arena on Sunday, August 26.

For those not able to make the trip down, the game will be televised on Channel 9.