News

FULL PROGRAM: Ballina country music festival

The Ballina Country Music Festival is on this weekend.
The Ballina Country Music Festival is on this weekend. Graham Broadhead

THE Ballina Country Music Festival continues today, with music being played on six stages across four venues.

Tonight's showcase concert will be held under a marquee on the back green of the Cherry Street Sports Club.

However, the Shaws Bay Hotel, Westower Tavern and the Hotel Henry Rous will host free gigs today and tomorrow. The Cherry St club also will host free gigs inside over the whole weekend.

Cherry St, between Burnet and Bentinck streets, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm today.

From 10am to 4pm, the vehicles on Cherry St will make way for market stalls and a stage for performers, along with merry-go-round, Ferris wheel and slides for kids which will be free, thanks to sponsor Air Compliance Air Conditioning. There will also be an animal farm and pony rides, with a small charge.

Travis Collins, who this year won three Golden Guitar awards and three Country Music Awards will be the feature at the showcase concert on tonight.

Felicity Urquhart also will in the line-up for the showcase event.

Tickets to the showcase concert cost $38.50 and are available via the website ballinacountrymusic.com.

Ballina Country Music Program
Ballina Country Music Program Contributed

Topics:  ballina country music festival country music travis collins

John and Shirley give cleaning the brush after 46 years

John and Shirley give cleaning the brush after 46 years

AFTER three generations of the Watson family cleaning ... it's time to say goodbye.

'We should've known': $500k pool cost increase criticised

Construction works at the Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool.

Pool plan one of big decisions made at council

Toby leeds the way at the wicket

Toby Leeds plays a shot against Pottsville in FNC LJ Hooker League cricket at the weekend.

New-look Lennox could challenge for semi-finals

Impressive entry list opens speedway season

ALWAYS IN IT: The car of Phil McNamara, who has had some impressive wins at Lismore Speedway in recent seasons. He is one of the major contenders in the V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup tonight.

Race has the potential to be one of the best in history of the event

Local Partners