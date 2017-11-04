FULL PROGRAM: Ballina country music festival

The Ballina Country Music Festival is on this weekend.

THE Ballina Country Music Festival continues today, with music being played on six stages across four venues.

Tonight's showcase concert will be held under a marquee on the back green of the Cherry Street Sports Club.

However, the Shaws Bay Hotel, Westower Tavern and the Hotel Henry Rous will host free gigs today and tomorrow. The Cherry St club also will host free gigs inside over the whole weekend.

Cherry St, between Burnet and Bentinck streets, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm today.

From 10am to 4pm, the vehicles on Cherry St will make way for market stalls and a stage for performers, along with merry-go-round, Ferris wheel and slides for kids which will be free, thanks to sponsor Air Compliance Air Conditioning. There will also be an animal farm and pony rides, with a small charge.

Travis Collins, who this year won three Golden Guitar awards and three Country Music Awards will be the feature at the showcase concert on tonight.

Felicity Urquhart also will in the line-up for the showcase event.

Tickets to the showcase concert cost $38.50 and are available via the website ballinacountrymusic.com.