FULL LIST: Your sporting weekend starts here

IT’S set to be another cracker weekend of sport on the Northern Rivers as more and more codes are able to get back into play.
So get out there and support your local club and rember to respect the match officals and abide by all COVID-19 protcols.
SPORTING FIXTURES*
AFL
Senior men
Bond University AFC vs Ballina AFC 1pm at Bond University
Coolangatta Tweed AFC vs Tweed Coast AFC 1pm Coolangatta Tweed Eximm Oval
Burleigh vs Victoria Point Sharks AFC 2pm Burleigh – Bill Godfrey Oval
Byron Bay Magpies AFC vs Robina AFC 2pm Byron Bay Cavanabah
Carrara vs Lismore Swans AFC 2pm Carrara – Nilesons Rd Oval
Coomera AFC vs Kenmore AFC 2pm – Coomera Sports Park
Reserves
Bond University AFC vs Ballina AFC 11am Bond University
Coolangatta Tweed AFC vs Tweed Coast AFC 11am Coolangatta Tweed Eximm Oval
Burleigh vs Victoria Point Sharks AFC 12pm Burleigh Bill Godfrey Oval
Byron Bay Magpies AFC vs Robina AFC 12pm Byron Bay Cavanbah Sports Complex
Carrara vs Lismore Swans AFC 12pm Nielsens Rd Oval, Carrara
Coomera AFC vs Kenmore AFC, Coomera Sports Park
Women
B allina vs Tweed Coast Friday July 31, 7:30pm Frip Oval Ballina
Byron Bay vs Lismore AFC Saturday 10am Cavanbah Oval Byron Bay
BASEBALL
Far North Coast Baseball
(Games that are scheduled on AP 2 will now be played on AP1 AFTER the 3pm game. Both round 5 & 6 will be 7 Innings).
Major League
Norths V Redbirds – Field 1
Brothers V Workers 3pm
Division 1
Ballina V Redbirds – Ballina 12pm
Brothers V Workers 12.30pm
Division 2
Pirates V Rangers
Redbirds V Bears – 2.45pm
Division 3
Brothers V Workers
Casino V Norths – Casino 12.30pm
BASKETBALL
Lismore Storm – contact directly for their midweek competition schedule
HOCKEY
Week 3 FNC Hockey Inc. – Fixtures
Goonellbah Complex – Turf 1
TimeDiv. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires
Friday – 31 July
6:25pm B2W Alstonville v East Lismore (A’ville B1W / Star B1W)
7:55pm B1W Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville B2W / Easts B2W)
Saturday – 1 August
9:00am U9 CorakivAlstonville (East Tigers with Club Mentor)
9:00am U9 Star CrowsvEast Lismore (A’ville with Club Mentor)
10:00am U11 CorakivAlstonville (Star Penguins with Club Mentor)
11:00am U15 CorakivAlstonville (Coraki U13’s / Al’villeU13’s)
12:00pm U13 CorakivAlstonville (Coraki U15’s / A’ville U15’s)
1:30pm ARW East Lismore v Northern Star (Easts AW / Star AW)
3:00pm AW East Lismore v Northern Star (Easts ARW / Star ARW)
4:30pm AM East Lismore v Ballina R (Star AM / Ballina AM)
6:00pm AM Northern Star v Ballina (Easts AM / Ballina RM)
Sunday – 2 August
9:00am U11 East Tigers v Star Pandas (J Parrish)
9:00am U11 Star Magpies v Alstonville (Skyla Davis)
10:00am U15 Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville U13’s / Star U13’s)
11:10am U13 Alstonville v Northern Star (A’ville U15’s / Star U15’s
Goonellabah Complex – Turf 2
Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires
Saturday – 1 August
8:45am MINKY MINKY v MINKY
8:45am U9 Star Penguins v Ballina (East Lions or Star Pandas/Magpies)
9:45am U11 Star Pandas v Ballina (Star U15’s with Club Mentor)
9:45am U11 Star Magpies v East Lions (East U15’s with Club Mentor)
10:45am U15 Northern Star v East Lismore (Star U13’s / Easts U13’s)
11:45am U13 Northern Star v East Lismore (Star BM / Star CM)
1:15pm BCM Northern Star B v Northern Star C (Supply one each)
Sunday – 2 August
11:15am AWNorthern Star v Ballina (Easts AW / Coraki AW)
12:45pm AWEast Lismore v Coraki (Star AW / Ballina AW)
Ballina Complex – Ballina Turf
Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires
Friday – 31 July
6:25pm B2WBallina v Summerlanders (Ballina B1W / Coraki B1W)
7:55pm B1WBallina v Coraki (Ballina B2W / S’landers B2W)
Saturday – 1 August
1:30pm BCMBallina B v Alstonville (Ballina CM / Coraki CM)
3:00pm BCMBallina C v Coraki (Erica Truman / Alstonville BM)
4:30pm AWBallinavCoraki (Craig Lasserre / Helen Jarvie)
6:00pm ARWBallina White v Ballina Black (Erica Truman / Karina Peris)
Sunday – 2 August
9:00am U11BallinavEast Lions (Ballina U13’s with Club Mentor)
10:00am U13BallinavEast Lismore (Ballina U15’s / Easts U15’s)
11:00am U15Ballina BluevEast Lismore (Ballina White ARW / Easts ARW)
12:15p m ARWBallina WhitevEast Lismore (Ballina Black ARW / Star ARW)
1:45pmARWBallina BlackvNorthern Star (Ballina White ARW / Easts ARW)
NETBALL
Lismore & District – Saturday August 1st 2020 check via their Facebook page
Ballina – – Saturday August 1st 2020 check via their Facebook page
Brunswick Byron Netball Association Draw, 1 August 2020 Round 3 at Byron St, Mullumbimby
12:30pm – NetSetGo
Court 7 – Lollipops v Blueberries – Umpire – Lollipops
Court 9 – Tornados v Hurricanes – Umpire – Hurricanes
12:15pm – Under 12’s
Court 1 – Bigboys v Billigoats – Umpire – Evie Boschma-Wagner and Lily Hopkins
Court 2 – Moocows v Burrits – Umpire – Tess and Ava Jones
Court 5 – M & M’s v Starfish – Umpire – China Esson and Nina Tadoroska
Court 6 – Turtles v Monsoons – Umpire – Ella Brittain and Paz
1:45pm – Under 17’s and Seniors
Court 1 – Mozzies v Bombers – Umpire – Eva Brooke and Evie Porter
Court 2 – Magpies v Rainbow Magic – Umpire – Lucy Colli and Chloe Verall
Court 4 – Hot Tuna v Kiwas – Umpire – Celeste and Layla Goundrie
Court 5 – Magic v Stingrays – Umpire – Amanda Bower/Pia Brittain
Court 6 – Seahorses v Thunder – Narelle and Zara
3:30pm – Under 17’s and Seniors
Court 1 – Buzz v Mystery’s – Umpire – Julie Ryan and Ivy Glynn
Court 2 – Cruisers v Coctails – Umpire – Rebeca and Narelle
Court 3 – Cyclones v Narwhals – Umpire – Jo and Thunder
Court 4 – Kiwas v Breeze – Umpire – Riley and Danielle Ross
Court 5 – Giants v Mudslide – Umpire – Brooke and Della
Court 6 – Bliss v Chinny Chargers – Sashi Wills and Alice Guye
NRRRL
Round 2 – 02/08/2020 Day / Notes / Field
Marist Brothers vs Ballina Sun 4 GRADES LLT Kick off 10.30am Crozier Field – Lismore
Byron Bay vs Mullumbimby Sun NO LLT / NO 18’S RES Grade Kick off 1.20pm Red Devill Park – Byron Bay
Murwillumbah vs Bilambil Sun 4 GRADES LLT Kick off 10.30am Stan Sercomb Oval – Murwiilumbah
Cudgen vs Northern United Sun NO 18’S LLT Kick off 11.50am Ned Byrne Field – Cudgen
Tweed Coast vs CasinoSUNNO LLT 18’S Kick off 11.50am Les Burger Field – Cabarita
RUGBY UNION
FIRST GRADE
Far North Coast Rugby Union Frist Grade Team Lists
Round 3 August 1, 2020
Casuarina Beach: 1. Robert Beacroft, 2. Trent Ryan, 3. Max Graham, 4. Elisio Tagidrau, 5. Daniel Raye, 6. Matt Worland, 7. Mikaere Pentito, 8. Mitch Planten, 9. Sam Harrison, 10. Vitori Buatava (C), 11. Kai George, 12. Rian Olivier, 13. Webb Lillis, 14. Tuveia Leon, 15. Casey Calder. Coach: Mick Hall
V
Ballina: 1. Sam Pearce, 2. Isaac Pratten, 3. Callam Turner, 4. Zane Barrett, 5. Kye Cribb, 6. Brad Brown (C), 7. Jake Smith, 8. Sylvester Fahamokia, 9. Nick Watson, 10. Sam Giltrap, 11. Samisoi Yamai, 12. Ant Lolohea, 13. Nemani Matirewa, 14. Terry Ferguson, 15. Joel Noble
Coach: Karl Luptpn.
Referee: Matthew Clayton
Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Benji Tiatia, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Jaiden Reginato, 4. Sam Jones, 5. Austin Markwort, 6. Steven Mison, 7. Zac Hyatt, 8. Hamish Mould (C), 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen, 11. Josh Damen, 12. Daniel Damen, 13. James Vidler, 14. Bodi Smith, 15. Sam Kerry. Coach: Paul Jeffery
V
Grafton: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. James Hughes, 5. Rhys Nelson, 6. Jack Morrissey, 7. Tyler Hancock, 8. Guy Robertson, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Kyle Hancock, 11. Michael Wright, 12. Jayden Reti, 13. Ed McGrath, 14. Ethan Meyer-Creighton, 15. Dwayne Duke Coach: Brett Graham
Referee: Will Palmer
Lismore: 1. Tate Bailey, 2. Cameron Bryant, 3. Chris Doolan, 4. Gavin Tulk, 5. Ben Carroll, 6. Tyler Coveney, 7. Brenden Williams (C), 8. Inasa Naulivou, 9. Jack Everingham, 10. Cody Johnston, 11. Stephen Hughes, 12. Adam Rodd, 13. James Whitby, 14. Simi Naulivou, 15. Mathew Bentley. Coach: Ray Taylor
V
Bangalow: 1. Dan Pym, 2. Nick Jones, 3. Liam Mustchin, 4. David Johnson, 5. Rob Wightman, 6. Ryan Biscoe, 7. Omar Sella, 8. Darcy Hilton (C), 9. Will Latham, 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Blake Neilsen, 12. Kye Spence, 13. Jed Erickson, 14. Hamish Guest, 15. Chase Hay Coaches: Tim Cohen, Ross Larsson
Referee: Graham Cook
Lennox Head: 1. Jake Carter, 2. John Young, 3. Joe Daley, 4. Harry Bungate, 5. Mick Muir, 6. Lachlan Jones, 7. Sunny Sheather, 8. Hayden Blair, 9. Rhys Tatum, 10. Berrick Barnes, 11. Marty McNamara, 12. Sam Stewart, 13. Callum S Jones, 14. Lochie Creagh, 15. Zak Condon
Coach: Rob Fish
V
Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Ben Collison, 3. Reece Manning, 4. Jacob Dunn, 5. Brock Armstrong, 6. Jordan Lynes, 7. Marcus Cusack, 8. Elliott Birmingham, 9. Tom Farr, 10. Stephen Murchie (C), 11. Korey Bennett, 12. Josef Lalabalavu, 13. Bryce Spencer, 14. William Campbell, 15. Nick Benn. Coach: Doug Murray
Referee: Peter Campbell.
RESERVES
Wollongbar V Grafton
Lismore V Mullumbimby
Casuraina V Ballina
Lennox Head V Casino
WOMEN’S 10S
Wollongbar V Evans Head
Lismore V Ballina
Lennox Head V Casino
UNDER 18S
Lismore V Mullumbimby
Casuarina V Kyogle
Casino - BYE
PRESIDENTS CUP
Range v Evans River
SCU V Kyogle
Iluka - BYE
Byron Bay v Tenterfield
SOCCER
Football Far North Coast Men’s Premier League
Friday 31st July
Byron Bay FC v Alstonville FC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 7pm
Saturday 1st August
Lismore Richmond Rovers FC v Lismore Thistles SC Bill Harris Field 3pm
Sunday 2nd August
Bangalow SC v Maclean Bobcats FC Jeff Schneider Field 2.30pm
Goonellabah FC v South Lismore FC Weston Park 2.30pm
Tuesday 4th August
Byron Bay FC v Lismore Thistles SC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 8pm
Lismore Richmond Rovers FC v Bangalow SC Bill Harris Field 8pm
Women’s Premier League
Friday 31st July
Lismore Thistles SC v Goonellabah FC John Ryan Field 8pm
Sunday 2nd August
Bangalow SC v Byron Bay FC Jeff Schneider Field 12.30pm
Alstonville FC V Lennox Head FC Crawford Park 1 2.30pm
Wednesday 5th August
Byron Bay FC v Alstonville FC Byron Bay Recreation Grounds 6pm
