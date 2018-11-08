FULL LIST: Winners of much-loved art prize
THE winners from the Coraki Art Prize have been announced.
Charlie Hurcomb took out the top prize with his stunning work, The Space Car. By winning Best In Show, Mr Hurcomb takes home $2000.
Young Kiara McAnally took home the encouragement award, as well as a $50 prize, for her piece A Lannister Always Repays His Debts.
The prestigious Yabsley Family Award for Best Young Indigenous Artist was awarded to Anne McAuley for My Grandmother's Country (Urbenville).
The full list of winners include:
- Woodburn and District Garden Club Award for Best Floral-Theme: Lucy Herd's West Street Hall
Painting
- First prize: Tia Terry's Ephemeral Flow
- Second prize: Selwyn Crooks' Magpies and Fishermen
- Third prize: Pamela Bugmy's Pillyera (Eagle Hawk)
Works on paper
- First prize:Jo hn Smith's Jack and Jill: What on earth are you doing Jack?
- Second prize: Susan Jacobsen's Watercourse
- Third prize: Sascha Bravery's Untitled
Sculpture
- First prize: Jeff Stewart's Companion
- Second prize: Bruce Pringle's Whistling Down the Wind
Photography
- First prize: Jack Marr's Scission
- Second prize: Mark Davis' The Pinnacle Coffee Shop
Youth art: 12 years and under
- First prize: Frankie Grant's Tree of Sadness
- Second prize: Jessica Evans' Dressmaker's Model
Youth art 13-18
- First prize: Casey Rucker's The Eyes Have It
- Second prize: Aleah Gaudry's Tripping