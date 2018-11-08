FULL LIST: Winners of much-loved art prize

THE winners from the Coraki Art Prize have been announced.

Charlie Hurcomb took out the top prize with his stunning work, The Space Car. By winning Best In Show, Mr Hurcomb takes home $2000.

Young Kiara McAnally took home the encouragement award, as well as a $50 prize, for her piece A Lannister Always Repays His Debts.

The prestigious Yabsley Family Award for Best Young Indigenous Artist was awarded to Anne McAuley for My Grandmother's Country (Urbenville).

Coraki artist Gwen Rodgers with her work A little Bird Told Me at the Coraki Art Prize Exhibition. Susanna Freymark

The full list of winners include:

Woodburn and District Garden Club Award for Best Floral-Theme: Lucy Herd's West Street Hall

Painting

First prize: Tia Terry's Ephemeral Flow

Second prize: Selwyn Crooks' Magpies and Fishermen

Third prize: Pamela Bugmy's Pillyera (Eagle Hawk)

Works on paper

First prize:Jo hn Smith's Jack and Jill: What on earth are you doing Jack?

Second prize: Susan Jacobsen's Watercourse

Third prize: Sascha Bravery's Untitled

TOP WORK OF ART: Charlie Hurcomb's The Space Car took home the grand $2000 prize for Best in Show at Coraki Art Prize 2018. Susanna Freymark

Sculpture

First prize: Jeff Stewart's Companion

Second prize: Bruce Pringle's Whistling Down the Wind

Photography

First prize: Jack Marr's Scission

Second prize: Mark Davis' The Pinnacle Coffee Shop

Youth art: 12 years and under

First prize: Frankie Grant's Tree of Sadness

Second prize: Jessica Evans' Dressmaker's Model

Youth art 13-18