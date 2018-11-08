Menu
Coraki Art Prize 2108 at the Coraki Campbell HealthOne.
FULL LIST: Winners of much-loved art prize

8th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
THE winners from the Coraki Art Prize have been announced.

Charlie Hurcomb took out the top prize with his stunning work, The Space Car. By winning Best In Show, Mr Hurcomb takes home $2000.

Young Kiara McAnally took home the encouragement award, as well as a $50 prize, for her piece A Lannister Always Repays His Debts.

The prestigious Yabsley Family Award for Best Young Indigenous Artist was awarded to Anne McAuley for My Grandmother's Country (Urbenville).

 

Coraki artist Gwen Rodgers with her work A little Bird Told Me at the Coraki Art Prize Exhibition.
The full list of winners include:

  • Woodburn and District Garden Club Award for Best Floral-Theme: Lucy Herd's West Street Hall

Painting

  • First prize: Tia Terry's Ephemeral Flow
  • Second prize: Selwyn Crooks' Magpies and Fishermen
  • Third prize: Pamela Bugmy's Pillyera (Eagle Hawk)

Works on paper

  • First prize:Jo hn Smith's Jack and Jill: What on earth are you doing Jack?
  • Second prize: Susan Jacobsen's Watercourse
  • Third prize: Sascha Bravery's Untitled

 

TOP WORK OF ART: Charlie Hurcomb's The Space Car took home the grand $2000 prize for Best in Show at Coraki Art Prize 2018.
Sculpture

  • First prize: Jeff Stewart's Companion
  • Second prize: Bruce Pringle's Whistling Down the Wind

Photography

  • First prize: Jack Marr's Scission
  • Second prize: Mark Davis' The Pinnacle Coffee Shop

Youth art: 12 years and under

  • First prize: Frankie Grant's Tree of Sadness
  • Second prize: Jessica Evans' Dressmaker's Model

Youth art 13-18

  • First prize: Casey Rucker's The Eyes Have It
  • Second prize: Aleah Gaudry's Tripping
