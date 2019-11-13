Full list of Wednesday’s school closures due to bushfires

Hundreds of schools remain closed on Wednesday as bushfires continue to threaten communities across NSW.

Public, catholic and independent schools primarily located in the state's north where fire activity is highest are affected.

About 400 other schools across the greater Sydney region that were closed on Tuesday during the catastrophic fire warnings will reopen.

If your school is not listed below contact them directly or visit the NSW Department of Education website for more information.

The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Wednesday due to increased fire risk in the area. Information accurate as at 5:30am Wednesday, November 13.

CLOSED PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Afterlee Public School

Aldavilla Public School

Bald Blair Public school

Barkers Vale Public School

Barrington Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Bellingen High School

Bellingen Public School

Belltrees Public School

Ben Lomond Public School

Bendemeer Public School

Black Mountain Public School

Boambee Public School

Bobin Public School

Bonville Public School

Booral Public School

Bowraville Central School

Branxton Public school

Buladelah Public School

Bungwahl Public School

Camden Haven High School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Chandler Public School

Chatham High School

Chatham Public School

Coffee Camp Public school

Collins Creek Public School

Comboyne Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Cooranbong Public School

Copmanhurst Public School

Coramba Public School

Corindi Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Crescent Head Public School

Crossmaglen Public School

Cundletown Public School

Deepwater Public School

Dorrigo High School

Dorrigo Public School

Dorroughby Environmental Ed Centre

Dundurrabin Public School

Dunoon Public School

Durrumbul Public school

Ebor Public School

Elands Public School

Ellerston Public School

Emmaville Central School

Eungai Public school

Eureka Public School

Frederickton Public school

Gladstone Public School

Glenreagh Public School

Gloucester High School

Gloucester Public School

Goolmangar Public school

Goonengerry Public School

Green hill Public school

Greta Public School

Guyra Central School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Hernani Public School

Herons Creek Public School

Huntingdon Public school

Jerrys Plains Public School

Jiggi Public School

Johns River Public School

Karangi Public School

Kempsey East Public school

Kempsey High school

Kempsey South Public School

Kempsey West Public School

Kendall Public School

Kinchela Public School

Kirkton Public School

Krambach Public school

Lake Cathie Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Larnook Public School

Laurieton Public School

Long Flat Public School

Lowanna Public School

Main Arm Upper Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Medlow Public School

Melville High School

Milbrodale Public School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Modanville Public School

Moonbi Public School

Moorland Public School

Mount George Public School

Mullaway Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Narranga Public School

Nimbin Central School

North Haven Public School

Nowendoc Public School

Nymboida Public School

Old Bar Public School

Orama Public School

Orara High School

Orara Upper Public School

Pacific Palms Public School

Raleigh Public School

Repton Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Rosebank Public School

Rukenvale Public School

Sandy Beach Public School

Smithtown Public School

Stratford Public School

Stroud Public School

Stroud Road Public School

Taree High School

Taree Public School

Taree West Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre

The Channon Public School

The Risk Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Tyalla Public School

Ulong Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Urbenville Public School

Warrumbungle National Park Field Studies Centre

Wauchope High School

Wauchope Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Wiangaree Public School

Willawarrin Public School

William Bayldon Public School

Wilsons Creek Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham High School

Wingham Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Woolgoolga High School

Woolgoolga Public School

Wooli Public School

Wytaliba Public school

Yarrowitch Public School.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Holy Name Primary School, Forster

Mackillop College, Port Macquarie

Mary Help of Christians, Sawtell

McAuley Catholic College, Grafton

Mount St John's Primary School, Dorrigo

Newman Senior Technical College, Port Macquarie

St Agnes Primary School, Port Macquarie

St Clare's High School, Taree

St Francis Xavier Primary School, Woolgoolga

St James' Primary School, Yamba

St John Paul College, Coffs Harbour

St John's College, Woodlawn

St John's Primary School, Mullumbimby

St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah

St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester

St Joseph's Primary School, Grafton South

St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey

St Joseph's Primary School, Laurieton

St Joseph's Primary School, MacLean

St Joseph's Primary School, Port Macquarie

St Joseph's Primary School, Taree

St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope

St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham

St Joseph's Primary School, Woodburn

St Joseph's Regional College, Port Macquarie

St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen

St Mary's Primary School, Bowraville

St Mary's Primary School, Grafton

St Patrick's Primary School, Macksville

St Paul's College, Kempsey

St Peter's Primary School, Port Macquarie

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Aetaomah School, Terragon

Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour

Casuarina School for Steiner Education Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour

Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Bonville Campus, Bonville

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Curacoa Campus, Coffs Harbour

Hinterland Christian College, Mullumbimby

Kempsey Adventist College, South Kempsey

Lakes Christian College, Castlereagh

Macksville Adventist School, Macksville

Manning Adventist School, Tinonee

Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown

Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie

Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie

Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock

Sherwood Cliffs Primary School, Glenreagh

Tallowood Steiner School, Bowraville

Taree Christian School, Taree

The Nature School, Port Macquarie

The Shearwater Mullumbimby Steiner School, Mullumbimby

Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin

CLOSED TAFE CAMPUSES

Coffs Harbour (Glenriegh Street)

Coffs Harbour Education Campus

Great Lakes TAFE

Kempsey TAFE

Kurri Kurri TAFE

Macksville TAFE

Muswellbrook TAFE

Muswellbrook Tertiary Education Centre

Ourimbah TAFE

Port Macquarie TAFE

Singleton TAFE

Taree TAFE

Tomaree TAFE

Trenayr TAFE

Ulladulla TAFE

Wauchope TAFE

Wollongbar TAFE

Wyong TAFE

Yallah TAFE