Full list of Wednesday’s school closures due to bushfires
Hundreds of schools remain closed on Wednesday as bushfires continue to threaten communities across NSW.
Public, catholic and independent schools primarily located in the state's north where fire activity is highest are affected.
About 400 other schools across the greater Sydney region that were closed on Tuesday during the catastrophic fire warnings will reopen.
If your school is not listed below contact them directly or visit the NSW Department of Education website for more information.
The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Wednesday due to increased fire risk in the area. Information accurate as at 5:30am Wednesday, November 13.
CLOSED PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Afterlee Public School
Aldavilla Public School
Bald Blair Public school
Barkers Vale Public School
Barrington Public School
Baryulgil Public School
Beechwood Public School
Bellbrook Public School
Bellingen High School
Bellingen Public School
Belltrees Public School
Ben Lomond Public School
Bendemeer Public School
Black Mountain Public School
Boambee Public School
Bobin Public School
Bonville Public School
Booral Public School
Bowraville Central School
Branxton Public school
Buladelah Public School
Bungwahl Public School
Camden Haven High School
Cascade Environmental Education Centre
Chandler Public School
Chatham High School
Chatham Public School
Coffee Camp Public school
Collins Creek Public School
Comboyne Public School
Coolongolook Public School
Coopernook Public School
Cooranbong Public School
Copmanhurst Public School
Coramba Public School
Corindi Public School
Coutts Crossing Public School
Crescent Head Public School
Crossmaglen Public School
Cundletown Public School
Deepwater Public School
Dorrigo High School
Dorrigo Public School
Dorroughby Environmental Ed Centre
Dundurrabin Public School
Dunoon Public School
Durrumbul Public school
Ebor Public School
Elands Public School
Ellerston Public School
Emmaville Central School
Eungai Public school
Eureka Public School
Frederickton Public school
Gladstone Public School
Glenreagh Public School
Gloucester High School
Gloucester Public School
Goolmangar Public school
Goonengerry Public School
Green hill Public school
Greta Public School
Guyra Central School
Hallidays Point Public School
Hannam Vale Public School
Harrington Public School
Hernani Public School
Herons Creek Public School
Huntingdon Public school
Jerrys Plains Public School
Jiggi Public School
Johns River Public School
Karangi Public School
Kempsey East Public school
Kempsey High school
Kempsey South Public School
Kempsey West Public School
Kendall Public School
Kinchela Public School
Kirkton Public School
Krambach Public school
Lake Cathie Public School
Lansdowne Public School
Larnook Public School
Laurieton Public School
Long Flat Public School
Lowanna Public School
Main Arm Upper Public School
Manning Gardens Public School
Medlow Public School
Melville High School
Milbrodale Public School
Mingoola Public School
Mitchells Island Public School
Modanville Public School
Moonbi Public School
Moorland Public School
Mount George Public School
Mullaway Public School
Nabiac Public School
Nana Glen Public School
Narranga Public School
Nimbin Central School
North Haven Public School
Nowendoc Public School
Nymboida Public School
Old Bar Public School
Orama Public School
Orara High School
Orara Upper Public School
Pacific Palms Public School
Raleigh Public School
Repton Public School
Rollands Plains Upper Public School
Rosebank Public School
Rukenvale Public School
Sandy Beach Public School
Smithtown Public School
Stratford Public School
Stroud Public School
Stroud Road Public School
Taree High School
Taree Public School
Taree West Public School
Telegraph Point Public School
Thalgarrah Environmental Ed Centre
The Channon Public School
The Risk Public School
Tinonee Public School
Tuntable Creek Public School
Tyalla Public School
Ulong Public School
Upper Coopers Creek Public School
Upper Lansdowne Public School
Urbenville Public School
Warrumbungle National Park Field Studies Centre
Wauchope High School
Wauchope Public School
Whian Whian Public School
Wiangaree Public School
Willawarrin Public School
William Bayldon Public School
Wilsons Creek Public School
Wingham Brush Public School
Wingham High School
Wingham Public School
Woodenbong Central School
Woolgoolga High School
Woolgoolga Public School
Wooli Public School
Wytaliba Public school
Yarrowitch Public School.
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Holy Name Primary School, Forster
Mackillop College, Port Macquarie
Mary Help of Christians, Sawtell
McAuley Catholic College, Grafton
Mount St John's Primary School, Dorrigo
Newman Senior Technical College, Port Macquarie
St Agnes Primary School, Port Macquarie
St Clare's High School, Taree
St Francis Xavier Primary School, Woolgoolga
St James' Primary School, Yamba
St John Paul College, Coffs Harbour
St John's College, Woodlawn
St John's Primary School, Mullumbimby
St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah
St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester
St Joseph's Primary School, Grafton South
St Joseph's Primary School, Kempsey
St Joseph's Primary School, Laurieton
St Joseph's Primary School, MacLean
St Joseph's Primary School, Port Macquarie
St Joseph's Primary School, Taree
St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope
St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham
St Joseph's Primary School, Woodburn
St Joseph's Regional College, Port Macquarie
St Mary's Primary School, Bellingen
St Mary's Primary School, Bowraville
St Mary's Primary School, Grafton
St Patrick's Primary School, Macksville
St Paul's College, Kempsey
St Peter's Primary School, Port Macquarie
INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Aetaomah School, Terragon
Bishop Druitt College, Coffs Harbour
Casuarina School for Steiner Education Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour
Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Bonville Campus, Bonville
Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, Curacoa Campus, Coffs Harbour
Hinterland Christian College, Mullumbimby
Kempsey Adventist College, South Kempsey
Lakes Christian College, Castlereagh
Macksville Adventist School, Macksville
Manning Adventist School, Tinonee
Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown
Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie
Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie
Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock
Sherwood Cliffs Primary School, Glenreagh
Tallowood Steiner School, Bowraville
Taree Christian School, Taree
The Nature School, Port Macquarie
The Shearwater Mullumbimby Steiner School, Mullumbimby
Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin
CLOSED TAFE CAMPUSES
Coffs Harbour (Glenriegh Street)
Coffs Harbour Education Campus
Great Lakes TAFE
Kempsey TAFE
Kurri Kurri TAFE
Macksville TAFE
Muswellbrook TAFE
Muswellbrook Tertiary Education Centre
Ourimbah TAFE
Port Macquarie TAFE
Singleton TAFE
Taree TAFE
Tomaree TAFE
Trenayr TAFE
Ulladulla TAFE
Wauchope TAFE
Wollongbar TAFE
Wyong TAFE
Yallah TAFE