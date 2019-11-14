Full list of schools closed on Thursday
HUNDREDS of schools remain closed on Thursday as bushfires continue to threaten communities across NSW.
Public, catholic and independent schools primarily located in the state's north where fire activity is highest are affected.
If your school is not listed below contact them directly or visit the NSW Department of Education website for more information.
The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Wednesday due to increased fire risk in the area. Information accurate as at 6:45pm Wednesday 13 November.
The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Thursday 14 November due to increased fire risk in the area:
- Afterlee Public School
- Aldavilla Public School
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Barrington Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Bendemeer Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Bowraville Central School
- Bungwahl Public School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Chatham High School
- Chatham Public School
- Coffee Camp Public School
- Collins Creek Public School
- Comboyne Public School
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Copmanhurst Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Crossmaglen Public School
- Cundletown Public School
- Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Dunoon Public School
- Elands Public School
- Eungai Public School
- Frederickton Public School
- Glenreagh Public School
- Goonengerry Public School
- Green Hill Public School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Hernani Public School
- Herons Creek Public School
- Huntingdon Public School
- Jiggi Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Kempsey East Public School
- Kempsey High School
- Kempsey South Public School
- Kempsey West Public School
- Kendall Public School
- Krambach Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Larnook Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Main Arm Upper Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Medlow Public School
- Melville High School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Nimbin Central School
- Nowendoc Public School
- Nymboida Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Rukenvale Public School
- Taree High School
- Taree Public School
- Taree West Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- The Channon Public School
- The Risk Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Tuntable Creek Public School
- Upper Coopers Creek Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Urbenville Public School
- Warrumbungle National Park Environmental Education Centre
- Wauchope High School
- Wauchope Public School
- Whian Whian Public School
- Wiangaree Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- Wilsons Creek Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham High School
- Wingham Public School
- Woodenbong Central School
- Wooli Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School.
TAFE campuses
The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Thursday 14 November:
- Great Lakes TAFE
- Kempsey TAFE
- Port Macquarie TAFE
- Taree TAFE
- Trenayr TAFE
- Wauchope TAFE.