Full list of schools closed on Thursday

HUNDREDS of schools remain closed on Thursday as bushfires continue to threaten communities across NSW.

Public, catholic and independent schools primarily located in the state's north where fire activity is highest are affected.

If your school is not listed below contact them directly or visit the NSW Department of Education website for more information.

The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Wednesday due to increased fire risk in the area. Information accurate as at 6:45pm Wednesday 13 November.

The following schools will temporarily cease operations on Thursday 14 November due to increased fire risk in the area:

Afterlee Public School

Aldavilla Public School

Barkers Vale Public School

Barrington Public School

Baryulgil Public School

Beechwood Public School

Bellbrook Public School

Bendemeer Public School

Bobin Public School

Bowraville Central School

Bungwahl Public School

Cascade Environmental Education Centre

Chatham High School

Chatham Public School

Coffee Camp Public School

Collins Creek Public School

Comboyne Public School

Coolongolook Public School

Coopernook Public School

Copmanhurst Public School

Coutts Crossing Public School

Crossmaglen Public School

Cundletown Public School

Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre

Dundurrabin Public School

Dunoon Public School

Elands Public School

Eungai Public School

Frederickton Public School

Glenreagh Public School

Goonengerry Public School

Green Hill Public School

Hallidays Point Public School

Hannam Vale Public School

Harrington Public School

Hernani Public School

Herons Creek Public School

Huntingdon Public School

Jiggi Public School

Johns River Public School

Kempsey East Public School

Kempsey High School

Kempsey South Public School

Kempsey West Public School

Kendall Public School

Krambach Public School

Lansdowne Public School

Larnook Public School

Long Flat Public School

Main Arm Upper Public School

Manning Gardens Public School

Medlow Public School

Melville High School

Mingoola Public School

Mitchells Island Public School

Moorland Public School

Mount George Public School

Nabiac Public School

Nana Glen Public School

Nimbin Central School

Nowendoc Public School

Nymboida Public School

Old Bar Public School

Rollands Plains Upper Public School

Rukenvale Public School

Taree High School

Taree Public School

Taree West Public School

Telegraph Point Public School

The Channon Public School

The Risk Public School

Tinonee Public School

Tuntable Creek Public School

Upper Coopers Creek Public School

Upper Lansdowne Public School

Urbenville Public School

Warrumbungle National Park Environmental Education Centre

Wauchope High School

Wauchope Public School

Whian Whian Public School

Wiangaree Public School

Willawarrin Public School

Wilsons Creek Public School

Wingham Brush Public School

Wingham High School

Wingham Public School

Woodenbong Central School

Wooli Public School

Wytaliba Public School

Yarrowitch Public School.

TAFE campuses

The following TAFE campuses are temporarily non-operational on Thursday 14 November: