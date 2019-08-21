Menu
Business

Full list of creditors owed money in JM Kelly Group collapse

by Glen Norris
21st Aug 2019 10:17 AM
THE collapse of Rockhampton-based builder JM Kelly Group last year hit the local economy hard with the loss of more than 200 jobs and creditors owed an estimated $50 million.

With a public examination by liquidator Derrick Vickers, of PwC, under way in the Federal Court, the focus is on whether creditors, many of them small subcontractors will see any of their money.

A list of creditors obtained from ASIC public records is included below. The amount claimed is included if known.

 

