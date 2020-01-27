Full list of Grammys nominations

Lizzo playing the flute at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Grammys are here, where music's biggest stars are vying for the industry's top honours.

The 62nd annual awards will air in Australia on Foxtel from midday (AEDT) today, with the red carpet underway now which you can follow live here.

Pop newcomer Lizzo leads the nominations with eight nods, followed by 18-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards - Album and Record of the Year, as well as Best New Artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Hey, Ma, Bon Iver

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Hard Place, H.E.R.

Talk, Khalid

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F---ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

SONG OF THE YEAR

Always Remember Us This Way, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover, Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F---ing Rockwell, Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts, Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Spirit, Beyoncé

Bad Guy, Billie Eilish

7 Rings, Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts, Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker, Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road, Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee

Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

Linked, Bonobo

WINNER: Got to Keep On, The Chemical Brothers

Piece of Your Heart, Meduza Featuring Goodboys

Underwater, Rufus Du Sol

Midnight Hour, Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

LP5, Apparat

WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Beastie Boys Book - (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming - Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Pretty Waste, Bones UK

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats, Brittany Howard

Woman, Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad, Rival Sons

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Astorolus - The Great Octopus, Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

Humanicide, Death Angel

Bow Down, I Prevail

Unleashed, Killswitch Engage

7empest, Tool

BEST ROCK SONG

Fear Inoculum, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

Give Yourself A Try, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

Harmony Hall, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

History Repeats, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

This Land, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Love Again, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could've Been, H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel, Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye

Come Home, Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Time Today, BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love, India.Arie

Jerome, Lizzo

Real Games, Lucky Daye

Built For Love, PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG

Could've Been, Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Look At Me Now, Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

No Guidance, Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

Roll Some Mo, David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Say So, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Middle Child, J. Cole

Suge, DaBaby

Down Bad, Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

Racks In The Middle, Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Clout, Offset Featuring Cardi B

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

Higher, DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Drip Too Hard, Lil Baby & Gunna

Panini, Lil Nas X

Ballin, Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

The London, Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

Bad Idea, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

Gold Roses, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A Lot, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Racks In The Middle, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

Suge, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST COUNTRY SONG

WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Girl Goin' Nowhere, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

It All Comes Out In The Wash, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Some Of It, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

Speechless, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker