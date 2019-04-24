Full list of Anzac Day services in our region

LEST WE FORGET: There are a number of Anzac Day services across the region.

LEST WE FORGET: There are a number of Anzac Day services across the region. Marc Stapelberg

THERE are a number of Anzac Day services across the region to help honour those Australians who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations, as well as those who continue to serve.

While every care has been taken when this list was complied but is subject to change. For verification, please contact your local RSL Sub-branch.

Services on Thursday, April 25:

Alstonville

5.20am: Dawn service commencing at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park.

9.10am: Assemble for the march at Paddy Bugden VC Memorial. Parade commencing 9.30am through Main Street through to Elizabeth Ann Brown Park for commemoration service.

Ballina

5.30am: Dawn service commencing at Ballina RSL Memorial.

6.30am: Breakfast at Ballina RSL Club.

9.15am: Commemoration service at the East Ballina cemetery.

10.15am: Assemble for march at Ballina Court House. March commencing at 10.30am, proceeding down River Street to the Ballina RSL Memorial cenotaph for commemoration service.

Bangalow

10.30am: Assemble for march from Bangalow Hotel roundabout, followed by a wreath laying ceremony and presentation at the RSL Hall in Station Street, followed by a commemoration service in Station Street.

2pm: Two up at Bangalow Hotel.

Bonalbo/Old Bonalbo

5.25am: Assemble at the corner of Sandilands and Koreelah Streets to march to Patrick McNamee Anzac Memorial Park for 5.30am dawn service. Following the ceremony, there will be a breakfast at Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club.

9.30am: Commemoration service at Old Bonalbo Soldiers' Memorial Hall conducted by Rev Peter Boughey on behalf of Old Bonalbo CWA.

10.55am: Assemble at corner of Sandilands and Peacock Streets to march to Bonalbo Community Hall for 11am commemoration service. Following the march, there will be a wreath laying ceremony at Patrick McNamee Anzac Memorial Park.

12pm: Refreshments and two-up at Dog and Bull Hotel and Bonalbo Bowling and Recreation Club.

Broadwater

5.45am: Assemble at Cenotaph at the Riley's Hill Broadwater Hall for dawn service, with a community breakfast to follow service.

Brunswick Heads

5am: Assemble at Cenotaph on Fawcett Street for dawn service. The ceremony will be followed by a march and a barbecue breakfast.

Byron Bay

5.30am: Dawn service commencing at the War Memorial, on the corner of Tennyson and Marvell Streets.

10.30: Assemble outside Beach Hotel for march to the War Memorial for 11am commemoration service.

Casino

5.15am: Assemble at Casino RSM Club on Canterbury Street for march to the Mafeking Lamp on Walker and Barker Street intersection for dawn service. Ceremony will end at approximately 5.50am.

10.00am: Assemble in Graham Place for commemoration service. March begins at 10.15am from Graham Place, down Walker Street to Canterbury Street for the commemoration service in front of the Casino RSM Club.

4.55pm: Short retreat ceremony at the Mafeking Lamp on the Walker and Barker Street intersection.

Clunes

9am: Commemoration service at Clunes Park, followed by a barbecue hosted by Clunes Rural Fire Brigade.

Coraki

9am: Assemble at Coraki Hotel, Richmond Terrace for march commencing at 10am from Coraki Hotel to the cenotaph in the park on Richmond Terrace.

Drake

6am: Dawn service at the Drake Hall.

Evans Head

5.20am: Assemble at Woodburn Street in front of the Richmond Valley Council library and march at 5.30am down McDonald Place to the Memorial Gardens. Dawn service begins at 5.45am and ends at approximately 6.30am. A breakfast will be held for veterans and will be served first. The community is invited to attend the breakfast.

8.30am: Wreath laying ceremony at Evans Head Aerodrome, followed by a commemoration service at 9am at the Evans Head Memorial Cemetery.

9.45am: Assemble on Park Street outside the ambulance station and march commences at 10am turning onto Woodburn Street and down to the Woodburn-Evans Head RSL for service.

Kyogle

5.30am: Dawn service at the Kyogle Cenotaph.

10-10.15am: Group and individual wreath laying at Kyogle Cenotaph, followed by a 10.30am march to Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall for 11am commemoration service.

Lismore

4.50am: Assemble at the old post office to march at 5am for dawn service.

8.30am: Assemble at Clyde Campbell Car Park to march at 9am. A commemorative service and wreath laying will follow march at the Lismore Cenotaph.

8.30am-12.30pm: CWA fundraiser for Soldier On. The CWA branch will be holding a cake stall with tea and coffee as well as a raffle and handmade craft items for sale.

11am: 'Valuing peace on Anzac Day - reflections on peace and war' event to be held at the Fountain Room at Lismore City Hall. The event provides the community with an opportunity to speak of experiences and reflections on Anzac Day in a safe facilitated group, to share deeply about the impact of war on the community and to visualise and join efforts to create a different world.

Mullumbimby

4.30am: Dawn service commencing at the Cenotaph opposite the Ex-Services Club.

10.50am: Assemble for march from Apex Park, followed by 11am commemoration service.

Mummulgum

5:30am: Dawn service at the Mummulgum Public School flagpole.

Mallanganee

9.30am: Assemble at The Soldiers' Room at Mallanganee Memorial Hall to march at 10.45am to commemoration service at Anzac Memorial Park. Mallanganee Hotel will host a barbecue and two-up, with sports activities on the oval.

2-4pm: Another barbecue and two-up at Mallanganee Hotel.

Rappville

5.30am: Dawn service at the Anzac memorial on Nandabah Street.

10.30am: Assemble to march from the Rappville Post Office to the Anzac Memorial on Nandabah Street for commemoration service.

Tenterfield

5.30am: Dawn service commencing at Memorial Hall. Following this service, those who wish are invited to attend a short service at the Tenterfield Cemetery, a short drive to the west on the edge of town, in front of the Australian War Graves area.

6.30am: Gun Fire breakfast in the RSL pavilion at the rear of the Memorial Hall following the conclusion of the dawn service. The breakfast is provided by the Tenterfield RSL Sub Branch for a $2 donation.

10am: Assemble at the Telegraph Hotel in Manners Street for the 10.30am march, followed by a commemoration service at 11am in front of Memorial Hall.

12.30pm: Luncheon at Tenterfield Bowling Club (by prior booking only).

2.30pm: Afternoon two-up at Tenterfield Tavern.

Woodburn

9.45am: Assemble at Woodburn Post Office, River Street. The march will commence at 10am along the Pacific Highway to the Cenotaph. Commemoration service will conclude at approximately 10.30am.

Woodenbong

10.30am: Assemble for Anzac Day march at National Australia Bank, followed by commemoration service at 11am at Woodenbong Public Hall. A flyover has been requested. Guest speakers will be Rod Watson and family.

11.45am: March to the Lest We Forget Sign, followed by a wreath laying ceremony.

12.30pm: Luncheon at RSL Hall.

4-8pm: Two-up at Woodenbong Hotel run by Woodenbong RSL and Woodenbong War Memorial Trust, followed by a minute silence at 6pm.