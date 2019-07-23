Full list of all the food trucks coming to Lismore event

DELICIOUS: Popcorn pork, bacon bombs and other delights by The Frying Piggie.

DELICIOUS: Popcorn pork, bacon bombs and other delights by The Frying Piggie.

LISMORE is set to have one of its biggest culinary events of the year at this weekend's Lismore Street Food festival.

International cuisine will be on offer, with a number of Japanese food vendors, Indian pocket curries, Italian pizza, sweets and fresh pasta, Indonesian treats, Southern American delicacies, African and Thai favourites.

The event will feature ATMs on site, a Tooheys Beer Hall and Brookies' Gin Bar, vegan, veggie and GF options, family-friendly with activities for the children, live music and a picnic setting.

A gold coin donation at the entry will support the Life Saver Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

The full list of food trucks confirmed is:

1. The Frying Piggie (fried bacon bombs and popcorn pork)

2.Tornado Potato's (vegan friendly)

3. Terry's Balls (fresh takoyaki balls)

4. Iced Tea Co

5. K and D Woodfired Pizza

6. Pocket Curries

7. Jom Makan Mobile Eatery

8. Booco Eatery

9. Leonella Pasta (handmade pasta and Italian sweet treats)

10. Bohemian Sandwicheese (toasted Sandwiches)

11. La Pasteleria (coffee and cakes)

12. Foods Indonesia

13. Shoza Gyoza (Japanese dumplings)

14. Shawa East African

15. Peace of Cake Bakery's (donuts and cronuts)

16. Mayan Cuisine

17. Doggies Hotdogs

18. The Salty Turtles

19. The Spanish Catering co (paella)

20. Junk Yard BBQ

21. Little Viet Taste

23. Mayfields Kitchen

24. Space Bars

25. Lana Pad Thai

26. Byron burritos

27. Reid St Kitchen (cakes, lamingtons and slices)

28. Southern Fried Grill House

29. Handmade Decadent Chocolate

30. Fryer and Brimstone

31. Kiwi Cafe

32. Roll'n'Spit Slow cooked woodfired roasts