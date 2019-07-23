Full list of all the food trucks coming to Lismore event
LISMORE is set to have one of its biggest culinary events of the year at this weekend's Lismore Street Food festival.
International cuisine will be on offer, with a number of Japanese food vendors, Indian pocket curries, Italian pizza, sweets and fresh pasta, Indonesian treats, Southern American delicacies, African and Thai favourites.
The event will feature ATMs on site, a Tooheys Beer Hall and Brookies' Gin Bar, vegan, veggie and GF options, family-friendly with activities for the children, live music and a picnic setting.
A gold coin donation at the entry will support the Life Saver Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.
The full list of food trucks confirmed is:
1. The Frying Piggie (fried bacon bombs and popcorn pork)
2.Tornado Potato's (vegan friendly)
3. Terry's Balls (fresh takoyaki balls)
4. Iced Tea Co
5. K and D Woodfired Pizza
6. Pocket Curries
7. Jom Makan Mobile Eatery
8. Booco Eatery
9. Leonella Pasta (handmade pasta and Italian sweet treats)
10. Bohemian Sandwicheese (toasted Sandwiches)
11. La Pasteleria (coffee and cakes)
12. Foods Indonesia
13. Shoza Gyoza (Japanese dumplings)
14. Shawa East African
15. Peace of Cake Bakery's (donuts and cronuts)
16. Mayan Cuisine
17. Doggies Hotdogs
18. The Salty Turtles
19. The Spanish Catering co (paella)
20. Junk Yard BBQ
21. Little Viet Taste
23. Mayfields Kitchen
24. Space Bars
25. Lana Pad Thai
26. Byron burritos
27. Reid St Kitchen (cakes, lamingtons and slices)
28. Southern Fried Grill House
29. Handmade Decadent Chocolate
30. Fryer and Brimstone
31. Kiwi Cafe
32. Roll'n'Spit Slow cooked woodfired roasts
- At Lismore Turf Club, Woodlawn Rd, Lismore, this Saturday from 12noon to 8pm.