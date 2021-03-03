Full list: NSW company collapses double in a month

Building, tourism and hospitality businesses continue to be hard hit due to the impact of COVID-19 as the number of companies going bust in New South Wales over the past month more than doubled.

There were 92 New South Wales firms that collapsed into liquidation and administration in February.

Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer said his office had seen an increased number of insolvency appointments and inquiries in February with the impact of COVID-19 cited by most company directors as the cause of their financial troubles.

"Some businesses have remained closed since the early onset of COVID restrictions in March 2020," said Mr Archer.

"Others have reopened but have been unable to return to profit following a dramatic decline in ongoing revenue."

All up, there were 82 New South Wales companies put into liquidation, up from 41 companies in January and 10 companies appointed voluntary administrators, according to Australian Securities and Investments Commission data compiled by The Daily Telegraph.

The end of JobKeeper was expected to trigger a wave of insolvency appointments while the Australian Taxation Office was now taking steps to recover its debts.

"To date, the ATO has been willing to negotiate generous payment arrangements and interest-free periods," said Mr Archer.

"However, activity to collect outstanding debts has increased, focusing on companies owing large amounts that are not attempting to meet their obligations.

"The question is whether the ATO recommencing action, will also lead to banks and financiers also taking steps to deal with their overdue accounts."

There had been growing interest in the Federal Government's new small business restructuring process but given the potential impact of the process on credit ratings, business owners were approaching it cautiously.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said while her office was seeing statistics pointing to a recovery outside of sectors such as tourism and travel, many SMEs had recovered to the point where they no longer qualified for JobKeeper - and the attendant provisions such as modified lease arrangements - but were by no means back to normal.

Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell.

"For them the challenge has been they've lost JobKeeper because they are not 30 per cent down any more, they're 20 per cent and 15 per cent down, and that meant that they also lost other support such as the commercial tenancy code,'' Ms Carnell told the AICD governance summit on Tuesday.

Ms Carnell said about 25 per cent of SMEs were in industries which were not yet recovering or were "a long way off".

In her other role as the deputy chair of mental health organisation Beyond Blue, Ms Carnell said that organisation had seen demand from business owners spike. "There's certainly been a huge increase in the number of small business owners that have contacted Beyond Blue and that are struggling,'' she said.

Ms Carnell said business owners should remember that they need register with ASIC before the end of March to be able to take advantage of director protections under new legislation which came into effect this year.

NSW COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION

Ting (Chatswood Holdings) Pty Ltd

ACN:001 109 173Status:In Liquidation

C P Ting (Properties) Pty Ltd

ACN:000 839 396

Contrarian Value Fund Limited

ACN:602 250 644

Mulga Consolidated Pty Ltd

ACN:634 160 106

Lendon Bell Pty Ltd (In Liquidation)

ACN:000 237 310

Glory Property Development (Australia) Pty Ltd

ACN:127 577 324

Chengpin Holdings Pty Ltd trading as Chambers Fine Coffee Rhodes

ACN:613 990 533

T J Brooks Pty Ltd

ACN:002 301 751

Wether 4 Pty. Limited (In Liquidation)

ACN:000 221 643

Lamington Investments Pty Limited

ACN:010 088 785

Crosslane Trading Pty Ltd (Formerly known as Milkx Pty Ltd) trading as Milky Lane Kings Cross

ACN:631 653 926

Flirtalla Pty. Ltd.

ACN:003 481 089

STENCO DIE CASTINGS PTY LTD

ACN:001 864 697

The Wollongong Ex-Services Club Ltd

ACN:001 003 854

Guardforce Australia Pty Ltd

ACN:137 721 781

Practice Advantage Pty Ltd

ACN:106 480 139

AJ Commercial Group Pty Ltd

ACN:609 901 402

A.P.R Group Pty Ltd

ACN:628 320 516

ALS Management Group Pty Ltd

ACN:631 666 423

North Curl Curl Cellars Pty Ltd

ACN:166 448 746Status:In Liquidation

S4 INSTALLATION GROUP PTY LTD

ACN:608 795 053

Caposa Pty Ltd trading as Castle Hill Indoor Sports Centre

ACN:103 731 111

GPRW Pty Ltd (In Liquidation)

ACN:611 792 137

Jamerin Engineering Pty Ltd (In Liquidation)

ACN:632 385 776

AARAV Impex Pty Ltd trading as "Lille Clothing" and "10 Dollar Store"

ACN:158 562 264

Casa Bejur Pty Ltd (In Liquidation) trading as Casa Asturiana Spanish Restaurant

ACN:611 591 354

KINGSLEIGH CONDOBOLIN PTY. LIMITED

ACN:008 450 324

Polifresh Painting Contractors Pty Ltd

ACN:621 687 198

ACN 060 242 515 Pty Ltd formerly known as United World Enterprises Pty Ltd

ACN:060 242 515

Newcastle Leagues Club Limited

ACN:000 140 750

NOMEL UNLOADING PTY LTD

ACN:619 646 294

Foursight Services Pty Ltd

ACN:633 154 971

Wirlinga No.10 Pty Ltd

ACN:169 788 407

BRAZIL GRAPHITE PTY LTD

ACN:099 477 979

PARADIGM QUEENSLAND PTY LTD

ACN:099 477 737

TUNGSTEN NSW PTY LTD

ACN:123 370 365

Ken Lane Pty Ltd

ACN:000 370 712

WSDT Tramsheds Pty Ltd trading as Formerly trading as Safar Middle Eastern

ACN:607 721 120

Gmund Pty Ltd

ACN:094 324 928

Sqware Peg Digital Pty Ltd

ACN:613 229 100Status:In Liquidation

Queste Pty Limited

ACN:100 518 018

G Tech Sec Pty Ltd (In Liquidation)

ACN:645 124 483

BOTANY BAY MARINE SERVICE PTY LTD

ACN:002 787 466

On Point Security Pty Limited (In Liquidation)

ACN:624 036 611

D Curtin & Son (Aust) Pty Ltd trading as T K Services

ACN:003 718 803

Mallimex Pty Ltd (Formerly T/As Sea-Wall Group P/L)

ACN:611 631 862

IGLU Cold Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd

ACN:163 264 499

Parramatta Commercial Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN:105 992 658

HOTR GOLD COAST PTY LIMITED (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement) trading as Trading as Hooters of Gold Coast

ACN:607 630 571

T T Tippers Pty Ltd

ACN:159 167 067

Active Towing Sydney Pty. Ltd.

ACN:003 705 539

McDonald Constructions Pty Limited(In Liquidation)

ACN:008 389 802

ARH Warriewood Pty Ltd

ACN:158 093 344

Sozay Pty Limited

ACN:126 873 336

20 Martin Place Pty Ltd

ACN:144 520 258

TonAnn Pty Ltd

ACN:130 787 576

Chininvest Pty Ltd trading as Chinatown Noodle Restaurant Chatswood

ACN:623 568 874

SQT Pty Ltd

ACN:620 030 944

Positive Management Services Pty Ltd

ACN:618 097 228

KSD ENTERPRISES (AUS) PTY LTD

ACN:620 381 795

Wellfoods Pty Limited

ACN:612 914 708

PSQ PM Pty Limited

ACN:622 371 046

AGPW Industries Pty Ltd

ACN:155 468 652

Asia Invest Enterprises Pty Ltd trading as Petra Equipment

ACN:142 746 094

A & S Sidhu Investments Pty Ltd

ACN:141 976 883

163 Clarence Pty Ltd trading as Delicatessen

ACN:627 122 105

46 James Street Pty Ltd trading as Beaux Rumble

ACN:628 914 803

ACN 060 242 515 Pty Ltd

ACN:060 242 515

DABALONG SOUVENIRS PTY LTD

ACN:098 968 686

PERMAFORM AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

ACN:161 096 948

ACN 610 967 416 Pty Ltd formerly known as RSA Civil Pty Ltd

ACN:610 967 416

Rubi Enterprises Pty Ltd

ACN:149 055 523

Sydney City Strata Maintenance Pty Ltd

ACN:600 221 921

R B Lindsay Pty Ltd trading as Formerly Trading as "Truckmec", "Eastern Logistics" and "R B Lindsay"

ACN:001 728 070

DSD Builders Pty Ltd

ACN:617 181 727

Parkside Gosford Ltd

ACN:098 407 053

Sir Stamford Hotel (Australia) Pty Limited

ACN:065 490 388

Marrambeat Pty Ltd

ACN:148 004 308

Prebeach Pty Ltd

ACN:091 398 499

Perkon Pty Ltd

ACN:631 721 554

AUSSIE PHONES PTY LTD

ACN:633 159 323

ODYSSEY LIMOUSINES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

ACN:614 125 790

NSW COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION

Hunt & Gather Events Pty Ltd

ACN:615 382 860

Pitt Development Pty Limited

ACN:128 574 130

GDC NSW Pty Ltd

ACN:159 537 756

Tucan Travel Pty Ltd trading as Tucan Travel

ACN:085 587 659

Bill Hicks Jewellery Design Pty Ltd

ACN:112 314 717

Autocare Services Pty Ltd

ACN:004 497 607

FOB FOODS PTY LTD

ACN:623 919 424

Mikcon Group Australia Pty Ltd

ACN:167 675 863

SWEET AMBITION PTY LTD trading as The Cake Merchant

ACN:116 141 863

Pro Fundraising Services Pty Ltd

ACN:165 790 107

