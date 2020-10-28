Menu
Kids having from at Evans Head Preschool.
Kids having from at Evans Head Preschool.
News

FULL LIST: The Northern Rivers' best childcare centres

Rebecca Lollback
28th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
WHEN it comes to caring about families and providing top-notch care for kids, Evans Head-Woodburn Preschool is at the top of its game.

Under director Allyson Cuskelly, the community-based preschool, which has centres at Evans Head and Woodburn, is one of the best on the Northern Rivers.

They have exceeded the National Quality Framework standards and received national awards and honours.

Educational leader Cath Gillespie said they recently received the Anti-Bias Award, a national accolade that recognised the preschool's advocacy and anti-bias curriculum.

>>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL LIST <<<

"It's been a huge focus for us," she said.

"We believe that all children have a universal right to early childhood education, no matter who they are.

"We also work really hard on reconciliation and we have a nature classroom as well, so we take the kids out into the bush and we consult with elders and local custodians.

Evans Head Woodburn Preschool is a favourite early childhood centre on the Northern Rivers.
Evans Head Woodburn Preschool is a favourite early childhood centre on the Northern Rivers.

"Inclusion is very important.

"Our vision, our mission statement, is, 'together we make the world a better place'."

The National Quality Framework provides a national approach to regulation, assessment and quality improvement for early childhood education and care and outside school hours care services across Australia.

There are 21 centres on the Northern Rivers which are exceeding the national quality standards.

>>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL LIST <<<

Ms Gillespie said achieving let alone exceeding the standards was a huge task.But she said it was very important goal for their 45-year-old preschool, along with ensuring staff received professional training and guidance.

"One of our educators, Kirby Barker, recently won the Early Childhood Educator Award in the Young Achiever Awards NSW & ACT, which is quite prestigious," Ms Gillespie said.

"We work hard on professional development and planning.

"We want our educators to have quality training, and we receive a lot of support from the Northern Rivers Preschool Alliance.

"We are very supportive of our educators' health and wellbeing.

"Early childhood is a challenging profession. If our educators aren't supported 100 per cent, then the children  and families within our care cannot be supported 100 per cent.

"This is reflected in our policies. We were recently part of the Early Childhood Australia bushfire recovery program.

"Many of our educators took part in a program of meditation and mindfulness."

HOW THEY RATED

EXCEEDING NQS

First Steps Early Learning Centre, Anzac Close, Lismore

Goodstart Early Learning Goonellabah, Ballina Rd, Goonellabah

Lismore Preschool, Brewster St, Lismore

Lismore South Public School Preschool - Ngulliboo Jarjums, Cnr Phyllis and Wilson Streets

Me and My House Child Care Centre, Diadem St, Lismore

Ballina Aboriginal Child & Family Centre, Porter Park, Hayman St, West Ballina

Ballina Fox Street Preschool, Fox St, Ballina

Ballina River Street Children's Centre, River St, Ballina

Goodstart Early Learning Ballina, Links Ave, East Ballina

Casino Public School - Djanenjam Preschool

Jumbunna Community Pre-school, High St, Casino

St Mary's Community Preschool, Casino

Evans Head Pre-school

Woodburn-Evans Head Preschool, Woodburn

Cawongla Playhouse

Alstonville Community Preschool

Possum Place Early Learning Centre, Alstonville

Wollongbar Community Pre-School

Nimbin Pre-School

Tuntable Falls Early Childhood Centre

The Channon Children's Centre

 

MEETING NQS

Blinky's Corner Child Care Centre, Military Rd, Lismore

East Lismore Community Preschool, Colleen Pl, East Lismore

Goonellabah Preschool, Spring Ave, Goonellabah

Bumblebee Early Education Centre, Slade St, Goonellabah

Goonellabah Nestle In Preschool and Early Learning Centre, Oliver Ave, Goonellabah

Active Kids After School Care, Summerland Christian College, Pineapple Rd, Goonellabah

Active Kids After School Care, Oliver Ave, Goonellabah

Helping Hands Wyrallah Road, Wyrallah Rd Public School, East Lismore

Lismore Heights Outside School Hours Care, Lismore Heights Public School, High St

Lismore Parish Centre Pre School, Zadoc St, Lismore

Lismore South OSHC, Lismore South Public School Wilson Street

PCYC- Out Of School Hours Lismore

Possums Early Education Centre, Wilson St, Lismore

Rainbow Region Kids Lismore, Pound St, Lismore

Southern Cross University Children's Centre, Rifle Range Rd, Lismore

The Friends Long Day Child Care Centre, St Vincent's Hospital, Dalley St, East Lismore

The Learning Cottage, Keen St, Lismore

Rainbow East Ballina OOSHC, Southern Cross Public School

Rainbow Education & Care, John Sharpe St, Ballina

Seeds Early Learning Centre, Westlands Dr, Ballina

Active Kids After School Care, St Mary's Primary School, Centre Street, Casino

Casino Baptist Church Christian Community Pre-school

Casino West Public School Preschool

Kookaburra Early Learning, Casino

Rainbow Region Kids Casino

Sandcastles Early Education Centre Evans Head

Bentley Community Preschool

Bundgeam Preschool, Kyogle

Kunghur Community Pre-School

Kyogle Pre-school

Alstonville Nestle In Education and Care Centre

Rainbow Region Kids Alstonville

Rainbow Region Kids Wollongbar

The Learning Cottage Wollongbar

Goodstart Early Learning Lennox Head

Lennox Head Community Preschool

Byron Bay Out of School Hours Care

Byron Bay Preschool Coogera Centre

Byron Busy Kids

Cavanbah Centre, Byron Bay

Goodstart Early Learning Byron Bay

Periwinkle Pre- School, Byron Bay

Kool Beanz Academy Ocean Shores

Ocean Shores Early Learning Centre

Ocean Shores Preschool

Rainbow Region Kids Ocean Shores

Bangalow Community Children's Centre

Bangalow OSHC

Cobbers Child Care Centre, Mullumbimby

Little Shearwater, Mullumbimby

Mullumbimby Community Pre-School

Mullumbimby Out of School Hours Care

Coraki Preschool

 

WORKING TOWARDS NQS

Northern Rivers Family Day Care

Active Kids After School Care, Dawson St, Lismore

Care-Ring Childrens Centre, Hayes St, Goonellabah

Out of School Hours Goonellabah, Goonellabah Public School, Ballina Rd

Jarjum Preschool, Rifle Range Rd, Lismore

Our Lady Help Of Christians Parish Out School Hours Care, Rhodes St, South Lismore

Ballina-Byron Family Day Care

Emmanuel Anglican College Early Learning Centre, Horizon Dr, West Ballina

Rainbow Central Ballina OOSHC, Ballina Public School

Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, Casino

Creating Footprints Childcare Centre, Kyogle

Rainbow Region Kids Kyogle

Uki OOSH

Rainbow Lennox Head OOSHC

Sandhills Early Childhood Centre, Byron Bay

The Funhouse Oshc, St Finbarr's Catholic Primary School, Byron Bay

Durrumbul Community Pre-School, Mullumbimby

 

NOT YET ASSESSED

Active Kids After School Care, Swift St, Ballina

Harmony Early Learning Journey Lennox Head

Kool Beanz Academy Byron Bay

Rainbow Teven Tintenbar OOSHC

Kool Beanz Academy Mullumbimby

Ngallingnee Jarjum Tabulam & District Community Preschool

