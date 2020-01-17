FULL LIST: Level 2 water restrictions

Level 2 water restrictions will be imposed on Rous Water customers from Monday January 20.

But what does that mean for consumers?

LEVEL 2 WATER RESTRICTIONS

Residential and non-residential premises – indoor use:

● All users are requested to reduce water use via showers, toilets, taps and washing machines.

Residential urban and rural premises – outdoor use:

● Water cans and buckets permitted at any time.

● Irrigation systems can be used for a maximum of 15 minutes and handheld hoses can be used for 30 minutes every second day, before 9am or after 4pm on odd or even days matching house numbering system. No watering permitted on the 31st of the month.

● All hand held-hoses must be fitted with an on/off nozzle.

● Other irrigation and unattended hoses banned.

● Watering of established lawns not permitted.

● Watering of new turf, lawns and gardens permitted – one hour only on day of establishment, then 30 minutes daily before 9am and after 4pm seven days after the date of establishment.

● Topping up of pools permitted before 9am and after 4pm using hand held-hose fitted with an on/off nozzle.

● Emptying and refilling pools/spas not permitted.

● Filling of new pools permitted. Rainwater tank must be used for pool/spa top up.

● Water play tools, toys and slides not permitted.

● You can provide pets with drinking water anytime, but you can only wash them with a bucket or handheld hose with an on/off nozzle before 9am and after 4pm.

● Water restriction apply to fountains, ponds, water features and outdoor aquaria – operation and top up not permitted, except to maintain fishlife.

● Installation and filling of new facilities not permitted.

● Restrictions apply to washing driveways, paved areas, rooves, walls, windows and paths – permitted prior to sale or lease of property with permission from the council; otherwise only permitted for health and safety reasons; efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control to be used.

● You can wash your car with watering cans or buckets anytime, but you can only use a handheld hose for 10 minutes before 9am and after 4pm on odd or even days, matching your house numbering system, efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control to be used. No watering permitted on the 31st of the month.

● You can wash your boat, boat motor or trailer anytime, for 10 minutes only.

Public facilities (including sports clubs) – outdoor use:

● Public swimming pools may topped up, before 9am and after 4pm using hand-held hose fitted with an on/off nozzle.

● Emptying and refilling pools not permitted.

● Operation or top up at public water play facilities not permitted unless recirculated, water log required.

● Irrigation of golf fairways not permitted.

● Cricket pitches, bowling greens, golf greens and sport fields can be watered for 30 minutes via sprinklers or handheld hoses before 9am and after 4pm, or at alternate times approved by the council.

● Use of public outdoor showers, beach showers and outdoor taps permitted.

● Watering of public gardens, council parks, and reserves permitted with sprinklers or handheld hoses for 30 minutes per day between 5-7am, alternate times to be organised with council.

Business and commercial premises – outdoor use: The above restrictions also apply for business and commercial premises, with the following exceptions:

● New pools and spas may be filled. Rainwater tank must be used for pool/spa top up.

● Watering of gardens permitted for 30 minutes only before 9am and after 4pm, council approval required for alternate times.

● You can provide pets with drinking water anytime, but you can only wash them with a bucket or handheld hose with an on/off nozzle before 9am and after 4pm.

Cleaning of pens with high power pressure cleaning unit permitted.

● Commercial car washes can use efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control – a log of water use is required.

● Car dealers, and car detailers/repairers can use buckets. Efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control permitted every second day between 6am and 8am on odd or even days matching house numbering system. No watering permitted on the 31st of the month – a log of water use is required.

● Buses, taxis, food transport, emergency services and garbage vehicles can all be washed with buckets. Efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control permitted every second day before 9am and after 4pm on odd or even days matching house numbering system. No watering permitted on the 31st of the month- a log of water use is required.

● Windows can be cleaned with buckets at anytime, but handheld hoses or high pressure cleaners are not allowed.

● Water use is permitted at road works and land development for essential compaction and dust suppression only. The use of non-potable water encouraged.

● Cleaning of construction sites is permitted with efficient high pressure, low flow rate cleaners with trigger control.

● Market gardens, orchards, nurseries, commercial flower gardens and turf farms can use sprinklers or sprays for one hour per day before 9am and after 4pm. Council approval required for alternate times.

All non-residential users of potable water are required to conserve water in accordance with Level 2 water saving measures. Water management plan to be prepared.

* The restrictions apply to use of potable water only and include rainwater tanks that are topped-up with potable town water. The use of stand-alone rainwater / bore water and/or recycled water is not restricted but must be identified by signage at the location of water use.