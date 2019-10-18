Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday.
The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday.
Whats On

FULL LIST: Every food, wine, beer stall at Ballina festival

18th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 10th annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival is on this weekend, and there's a lot on offer to tempt your tasebuds.

This is the full list of every exhibitors at the Ballina Jockey Club this Sunday, from 11am until 6pm.

Wine and beer exhibitors

  • Asahi Beverages
  • The Cellar liquor stores
  • De Bortoli Wines
  • Petersons Wines
  • Stone and Wood Brewing Company
  • Byron Bay Brewery
  • Ned Kelly Red / Callipari Wines
  • Husk Distillers
  • KissOfire Hunter Valley Liqueurs
  • The Welder's Dog
  • Brookies Gin
  • 2 Wild Souls Meadery
  • Seven Mile Brewing Co
  • Boutique Wine Society
  • Allegiance Wines
  • Bellevue Estate
  • Prosecco Piccola Byron Bay
  • Winding Road Distillery.

Food exhibitors

  • Ballina RSL
  • A Chef's Pocket
  • Authentic South Indian Cuisine (Anna Home Catering)
  • Shawa East African
  • Penny Lane Lennox Head
  • Ballina's Indian Kitchen
  • Junkyard BBQ
  • Eltham Valley Pantry
  • Ballina Deli
  • Chef and Shuka
  • Il Carretto Pizza
  • The Tasty Prawn
  • Shelter
  • Dumplings & Yum Cha
  • Amici Italian Food Van
  • The Wharf
  • Balcony Bar & Oyster Co
  • Greek Recipe Souvlaki.

Other exhibitors

  • Zentveld's Coffee
  • Kahawa Estate Coffee Plantation
  • Eco Food Boards
  • Hooked On Brewing Bait & BBQ
  • Donut Stop
  • Mountain Blue Farms
  • All the Best Fine Foods
  • Dean Agic Artisan Chocolatier
  • Nimbin Valley Diary
  • Ezi-Seal Lids & Bag Sealers
  • The Chilli Chick Shop
  • Byron Bay Olive Company
  • The Apron Hut
  • Flutterbies
  • Pyewacket's Traditional
  • Health 2 All
  • Knox & Aya
  • The Big Salami
  • Byron Bay Chocolates
  • Palm Lakes Resort Ballina.
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How much will it cost to enrol in new Lismore school?

    premium_icon How much will it cost to enrol in new Lismore school?

    Education PLANS for a new school run by an onternationally renowned educator is about to open in Lismore.

    $500 reward for return of stolen caravan

    premium_icon $500 reward for return of stolen caravan

    News The van was stolen from a busy North Coast road

    WATCH: Connor meets the man who helped save his life

    premium_icon WATCH: Connor meets the man who helped save his life

    News A very special reunion at Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    SNEAK PEEK: Check out #25 on our list of top 50 sports stars

    News We reveal one of the top 50 sports stars from our region