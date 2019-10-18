FULL LIST: Every food, wine, beer stall at Ballina festival

The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will be held at the Ballina Jockey Club on Sunday.

THE 10th annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival is on this weekend, and there's a lot on offer to tempt your tasebuds.

This is the full list of every exhibitors at the Ballina Jockey Club this Sunday, from 11am until 6pm.

Wine and beer exhibitors

Asahi Beverages

The Cellar liquor stores

De Bortoli Wines

Petersons Wines

Stone and Wood Brewing Company

Byron Bay Brewery

Ned Kelly Red / Callipari Wines

Husk Distillers

KissOfire Hunter Valley Liqueurs

The Welder's Dog

Brookies Gin

2 Wild Souls Meadery

Seven Mile Brewing Co

Boutique Wine Society

Allegiance Wines

Bellevue Estate

Prosecco Piccola Byron Bay

Winding Road Distillery.

Food exhibitors

Ballina RSL

A Chef's Pocket

Authentic South Indian Cuisine (Anna Home Catering)

Shawa East African

Penny Lane Lennox Head

Ballina's Indian Kitchen

Junkyard BBQ

Eltham Valley Pantry

Ballina Deli

Chef and Shuka

Il Carretto Pizza

The Tasty Prawn

Shelter

Dumplings & Yum Cha

Amici Italian Food Van

The Wharf

Balcony Bar & Oyster Co

Greek Recipe Souvlaki.

