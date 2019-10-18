FULL LIST: Every food, wine, beer stall at Ballina festival
THE 10th annual Ballina Food and Wine Festival is on this weekend, and there's a lot on offer to tempt your tasebuds.
This is the full list of every exhibitors at the Ballina Jockey Club this Sunday, from 11am until 6pm.
Wine and beer exhibitors
- Asahi Beverages
- The Cellar liquor stores
- De Bortoli Wines
- Petersons Wines
- Stone and Wood Brewing Company
- Byron Bay Brewery
- Ned Kelly Red / Callipari Wines
- Husk Distillers
- KissOfire Hunter Valley Liqueurs
- The Welder's Dog
- Brookies Gin
- 2 Wild Souls Meadery
- Seven Mile Brewing Co
- Boutique Wine Society
- Allegiance Wines
- Bellevue Estate
- Prosecco Piccola Byron Bay
- Winding Road Distillery.
Food exhibitors
- Ballina RSL
- A Chef's Pocket
- Authentic South Indian Cuisine (Anna Home Catering)
- Shawa East African
- Penny Lane Lennox Head
- Ballina's Indian Kitchen
- Junkyard BBQ
- Eltham Valley Pantry
- Ballina Deli
- Chef and Shuka
- Il Carretto Pizza
- The Tasty Prawn
- Shelter
- Dumplings & Yum Cha
- Amici Italian Food Van
- The Wharf
- Balcony Bar & Oyster Co
- Greek Recipe Souvlaki.
Other exhibitors
- Zentveld's Coffee
- Kahawa Estate Coffee Plantation
- Eco Food Boards
- Hooked On Brewing Bait & BBQ
- Donut Stop
- Mountain Blue Farms
- All the Best Fine Foods
- Dean Agic Artisan Chocolatier
- Nimbin Valley Diary
- Ezi-Seal Lids & Bag Sealers
- The Chilli Chick Shop
- Byron Bay Olive Company
- The Apron Hut
- Flutterbies
- Pyewacket's Traditional
- Health 2 All
- Knox & Aya
- The Big Salami
- Byron Bay Chocolates
- Palm Lakes Resort Ballina.