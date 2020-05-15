FULL LIST: Cafes and restaurants opening today

Coffee Business Concept – portrait of lady barista in apron preparing and steaming milk for coffee order with her partner while standing at cafe. Picture: iStock.

IT'S time to get out of the pyjamas and doll yourself up to the nines because restaurants are opening their doors again after weeks of lockdown restrictions.

The NSW Government is allowing restaurants and cafes from Friday to seat to 10 people at a time, if they uphold the 4 sqm rule to allow for social distancing.

We've done the ring around and collated a list to help you find what's open and when.

Are you a business owner and you're not on the list? Drop us a line at news@northernstar.com.au and we can add your business to the list.