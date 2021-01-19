FULL LIST: Ballina’s nominees for Australian of Year Awards

Anne Thopmson, 2020 Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year, will be part of this year's ceremony.

The full list of nominees for Ballina Shire's Australia of the Year awards has been revealed.

Thirty-five nominations across the categories of Sports Achievement, Arts and Cultural, Volunteering, Young Citizen, Senior Citizen, Community Event, and Environment will be recognised and celebrated on the day.

The nominees are:

Sports Achievement

• Clare Southwell

• Finnigan Robinson

• Kalani Franklin

Arts and Cultural Award

• Caitlyn Seamer

• Alstonville Public School's 'Cool Blue Primary School Debating Team'

• Jemima Grigor

• Lachlan Mumford

Young Citizen of the Year

• Alex Chapman

• Clara Tolman

• Eva Jones

• Hamish Walker

• Lily Murphy

• Mauleen Santibanez

• Ricki-Lee Petrie

• Ryan Webb

Senior Citizen of the Year

• Barbara Swain

• John Beasley

• Pat Kennedy (Posthumous Award)

• Ron Creber

• Warren Lusted

• Geoffrey Harris

Volunteer of the Year

• David and Robyn Harmon

• Mark Puglisi

• Garry Meredith

• Jodie Shelley

Community Event of the Year

• COVID safe meal delivery (Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels)

• Dementia-friendly community status (Dementia Friendly Community Alliance)

• Live broadcast for ANZAC DAY (Paradise FM)

• Christmas tree event (Quota Alstonville)

• Staying connected during COVID (Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club)

• Meals for the needy (The Cove Restaurant)

Environmental Award

• Maria Mathes

• Australian Seabird Rescue

• Struan Robertson

• Graeme Fraser

Former Australian netball captain and now media personality, Liz Ellis, will be the MC at this year's Ballina Shire Australia Day celebrations.

The awards ceremony will conclude with the announcement of the 2021 Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year.

This year's Australia Day celebrations will be held at Lennox Head Cultural Centre commencing at 9am Tuesday 26 January 2021.

Celebrations will include the citizenship ceremony, the Australia Day Awards, and performances by opera singer Katie Rutledge and 12-year-old singer/songwriter Lennox Broadley.

Channel 9's James Bracey will be guest speaker, and Master of Ceremonies will be broadcaster and sports personality Liz Ellis.

Channel Nine’s James Bracey.

This is a COVID safe event with limited tickets. For ticket availability visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/australiaday

Transportation is available for community members unable to drive to the venue.

For details contact Council's Communications Team on 1300 864 444.

The event will also be livestreamed, to watch visit Ballina Shire Council's website at ballina.nsw.gov.au/australiaday