Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

THEY SHALL GROW NOT OLD: Hundreds of people gathered at Elizabeth Anne Brown Park in Alstonville, for the 2017 Anzac Day ceremony. Cullen Biddle, 81 on the far right did his National Service in 1956.

TO HONOUR our servicemen and women there will be Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers on Wednesday and we urge to show you appreciation and support of those who gave so much.

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old; age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

"At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them."

Here's a list of the events*:

Alstonville

5.20am: Dawn service commences at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park

9.15am: Muster at Paddy Bugden VC Memorial for commemoration service, parade through Main Street through to Elizabeth Ann Brown Park for main service at 10am. If it's too wet the services will be held at Alstonville Public School.

Ballina

5.30am: Dawn service, Ballina RSL Memorial, River St

6.30am: Breakfast at Ballina RSL Club

9.15am: Commemoration service at the East Ballina cemetery

10.15am: Assembly for the Anzac Day March at the Ballina Court House

10.30am: March commences and proceeds down River Street to the Ballina RSL Memorial cenotaph.

Bangalow

10.45am: Mid-morning march from Railway Park, Bangalow. The wreath laying ceremony and presentation is at the RSL Hall in Station Street, followed by a service in Station Street. The Lions Club is doing a barbecue for visitors. Luncheon is at the RSL Hall.

Bonalbo

5.30am: Dawn service at the centotaph

Brunswick Heads

5am: Assemble from 4.50am at RSL Clubrooms, Fawcett St for march to the Cenotaph for the dawn service, followed by a march through the streets back to the RSL Clubrooms for tea and coffee (free), also a barbecue breakfast ($10 donation) at the back of the clubrooms. Ocean Shores Public School choir is leading the singing of hymns and national anthem.

Byron Bay

5.30am: Dawn service commences at memorial on the corner of Tennyson and Marvell Streets.

10.15am: Meet at Bay Street to assemble for march to Memorial at 10.30am (wet weather - assemble at Scout Hall)

12.30pm: Lunch at the Byron Bay Services Club for all service personnel and invited guests.

Casino

5.15am: Assemble for the dawn service on Canterbury Street in front of the Casino RSM Club. The march will be going through to Walker Street and to the Mafeking Lamp where the service will begin

10am: Assemble in Graham Place for the march which commences at 10.15am. March will proceed down Walker Street past the Mafeking Lamp and through to Canterbury Street. March will finish in front of the Casino RSM Club where the Anzac Day civic service will begin

4.55pm: Retreat ceremony at the Mafeking Lamp.

Clunes

9am: Anzac Commemoration Service at the Village Park.

Kyogle

5.30am: Anzac Day Dawn Service, Cenotaph, Memorial Park, Summerland Way, Kyogle. Breakfast available afterwards at the Kyogle Seniors' Centre, Bloore St

10.15am: Anzac Day march. Form at the council swimming pool, the route is along Summerland Way, down Main Street and return to the Kyogle Memorial Institute for the memorial service, followed by wreath laying at the cenotaph. Luncheon for RSL members and their guests at Kyogle Seniors' Centre noon for 12.30pm.

Lismore

5am: Anzac Day dawn service at Lismore Memorial Baths, 179 Moelsworth St. Form up at the old post office on the corner of Molesworth and Magellan Streets at 4.45am, ready to march off at 5am followed by service at Memorial Baths. Breakfast at Lismore Workers Club for veterans and families

8.30am: Anzac Day march. Form up at Browns Creek car park, ready to step off at 9am. Route: March will follow Molesworth St to the cenotaph at the Lismore Memorial Baths. Service will commence at the completion of the march.

Mallanganee

10.45am: March from Mallanganee Memorial Hall to Memorial Park, followed by a service.

Mummulgum

5.30am: Dawn service at Mummulgum School. Tea and coffee is served at the conclusion.

Mullumbimby

4.30am: Dawn service at the cenotaph opposite the Ex-Services Club, followed by breakfast at the club

10.50am: The mid-morning march will leave from Apex Park. A civic service follows directly after the march. Finger food at noon in the Bar of the Ex-Services Club for all attending members, guests and invited persons.

Murwillumbah

5.20am: Dawn service, attendees please assemble at the cenotaph at 5.20am for service. Breakfast is available in the club at 6.15 am at no cost to veterans and children, others $5 per head

10.45am: Main service marchers assemble in Brisbane St. Schools and other organisations assemble in Main Street opposite post office at 10.10am for march off to the war memorial at 10.30am and transport will be available for disabled veterans in Brisbane St

12.15pm: Veterans activities, refreshments, finger food and two-up.

Nimbin

5.30am: Dawn service at Allsop Park, 67 Cullen St, Nimbin

10.45am: Anzac Day march, muster at 10.40am at the Nimbin Hospital followed by the march to the memorial, then traditional two-up at the pub.

Rappville

5.30am: Dawn service begins at the war memorial on Nandabah St

10am: Assemble at the Rappville Post Office and march to the war memorial on Nandabah St.

Tenterfield

5.30am: Dawn service at Tenterfield Memorial Hall followed by a service at the Tenterfield Cemetery

6.30am: Gunfire breakfast at Tenterfield Memorial Hall (RSL Pavilion)

10.30am: Anzac Day march from Telegraph Hotel to the Tenterfield Memorial Hall

11am: Commemoration service at Tenterfield Memorial Hall.

Tyalgum

5.10am: Dawn service at the memorial.

Uki

4.20am: Dawn service at the war memorial.

Urbenville

9.30am: Church service at St Mark's Anzac Memorial Church

10.45am: March from the hotel to the Memorial Gates at the Showground

11am: Anzac Service at Memorial Gates

11.45am Service at Urbenville Cemetery.

Woodenbong

5.30am: Dawn service at water tower. MC, guest speaker, bagpipes, Woodenbong Central School choir, team of six three shots from WW1 and WW2 rifles

6.15am: Gunfire breakfast Woodenbong Hotel

10.30am: March from National Australia Bank for march to Woodenbong Public Hall

11am: Commemorative service at Woodenbong Public Hall

11.45am: Wreath ceremony at Woodenbong Central School Memorial Gates and RAAF flyover TBC

12.30pm: Diggers' lunch (by reservation) at RSL Hall

4pm: Woodenbong Hotel have continuing celebrations as a fundraiser for the RSL and two-up until 8pm. Minutes' silence 6pm.

*Every care has been taken when this list was complied but for verification please contact your local RSL Sub-branch.