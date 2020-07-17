FULL GUIDE: When can you visit the markets again?

THERE’S a song that waxes lyrical, “you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone” – but it’s probably safe to say that’s not the case with the Northern Rivers markets, they’ve always been much loved, and have been sorely missed since the minute they went on hiatus due to the pandemic.

But the great news is that some of them will be back next month.

While farmers’ markets have continued to operate, the larger, weekend craft markets have not.

Kirsty Hampson, Founder of the Wandering Artist, said it was a great relief to have the markets back for her business.

“It was amazing news.

It was really exciting to hear that it was all going to be coming back together, I have spoken to a few other store holders who have been looking forward to bringing that energy back to the community because the Northern Rivers has such a great vibe,” Ms Hampson said.

“It’s been part of my work life that’s been missing, I’ve been missing connecting with the community.

With most markets returning in August, Ms Hampson encouraged the public to support the local storeholders.

“A good reason to go to the markets is to support the retailers and the storeholders who have missed out on being at the markets for a while and you’ll get to see so much quality work … and see how much amazing talent the Northern Rivers has.”

PADDOCK TO PLATE: Barefoot Farm Byron’s Ashlee and Matt's famous pecan pies are available directly or through the many Northern Rivers Markets.

Below the Northern Star has compiled a list of the most up-to-date market details to check out:

The Channon Craft Market: August 9 (2nd Sunday of the month).

The Channon Market’s Facebook site says: “Exciting times lay ahead for us all, as we prepare and organise to create a market space that meets NSW Government requirements regarding art and craft markets”.

They ask locals to support all the markets in the region, as “our region’s cottage industry makers, bakers and creators come back to showcase their wares at our local markets”.

Byron Community Markets:

In addressing stallholders, the market’s Facebook page said:

“Thank you for your support during the last months. After a meeting with market managers and organisers from the Northern Rivers, Lismore Council, Richmond Council and Byron Council, we are happy to announce that the Byron Markets will be reopening in August 2020.

“This decision was not made lightly. All managers are under immense pressure to conform to government guidelines and keep their communities safe. We understand the strain that our businesses are under and we appeal to you to continue to support us as we navigate these unsettling waters. When the markets re-open there will be strict restrictions in place and the markets will sadly not look the same as they used to. Things will not be ‘back to normal’. “These changes will affect the atmosphere and operations of our markets and we will need your co-operation and support through this.

“We will keep you posted as we get more information.

“If we are able to stay positive and working together we can get through as a community. “Hopefully our ‘back to normal’ is not too far away, we look forward to seeing you all soon on the market site.”

According to the website, Byron’s markets are set to open August 2.

Lismore Car Boot markets FB:

“WOO-HOO! Have to wait ‘til August because we need some time to prepare our Covid Safety Plans to ensure that everyone can be as safe as possible.

“It’s going to be a wonderful reunion (but no hugs!).”

Opening August 16, while stall bookings opened July 1.

Lennox Community market:

The market Facebook page said:

Ballina Shire Council will meet again next month to determine when the Lennox Markets will be allowed to commence trade again.

“Hopefully this will be soon I will keep you all updated as soon as any news comes in.”

Mullumbimby Markets

Mullumbimy Markets are planned to restart on August 15. According to their Facebook page, “Please tune in regularly for any government changes to COVID-19 as things change so rapidly. All stallholders please complete the BVHS registration form and send back to us.”

Brunswick Heads Market

Brunswick Heads markets are returning a bit later as they start back on September 5.

Northern Rivers Markets Guide (Courtesy PRDnationwide)

Every Tuesday: Lismore Organic Market, Lismore Showground

Every Wednesday: Nimbin Farmers Market, Cullen Street; Caldera Farmers Markets, Murwillumbah Showground

Every Thursday: Lismore Produce Market, Magellan Street; Byron Farmers Market, Butler Street Reserve

Every Saturday: Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground

1st Saturday

Brunswick Head Market, Memorial Park

Murwillumbah Cottage Market, Knox Park

1st Sunday

Byron Bay Community Market, Butler Street Reserve Lismore Car Book Market, Lismore Square

Pottsville Beach Market, Phillips Street Reserve

2nd Saturday

Kingscliff Beachside Market, Marine Park

Maclean Community Market, Centre Carpark

2nd Sunday

Alstonville Showground Market, Apex Pavillion

The Channon Craft Market, Coronation Park

Lennox Head Lakeside Market, Lake Ainsworth

3rd Saturday

Mullumbimby Museum Market, Stuart St

Murwillumbah Cottage Market, Knox Park

3rd Sunday

Ballina Community Market, Circus Ground Canal Road

Ocean Shores Lion Village Market, Ocean Shores Shopping Centre

Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Square

Pottsville Beach Market, Phillips St Reserve

Uki Buttery Bazaar, Uki Village Buttery

4th Saturday

Evans Head Riverside Market, Recreation Reserve (by the river)

Grafton Old School House Market, Alumy Creek Reserve

Kingscliff Beachside Market, Marine Parade

Kyogle Bazaar, Kyogle Amphitheatre

Yamba River Market, Ford Park

4th Sunday

Bangalow Village Market, Bangalow Showground

Nimbin Aquarius Fair Market, Nimbin Community Centre

Yamba Community Market, Yamba Oval

5th Sunday

Kingscliff Town Centre Market, Lions Park

Lennox Head Lakeside Market, Lake Ainsworth

Nimbin Aquarius Fair Market, Nimbin Community Centre