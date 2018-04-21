FULL FLIGHT: Magpies return to the nest with momentum

BRAINS TRUST: Lower Clarence veteran Brian Quinlan will return to first grade at home tomorrow.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies leader Dan Randall is relishing a switch to the forward pack.

The former Queensland Cup centre was instrumental in the Magpies' blazing start last week and will be aiming for the same at home tomorrow.

Randall will line up in the second-row and the extra workload is something he will not shy from.

"I loved it, I loved the defence side of things the most,” he said. "It gave me a couple of chances to put a few shots on.

"I'm just having a bit of fun while they still let me stay in the middle. To be honest I will play wherever the side needs me, I just want to do as much as I can to help the boys.”

Lower Clarence junior Chris Mitchell will maintain his spot in the centres after a good showing last weekend.

The Magpies kicked off in a blaze last week, jumping out to a 12-point lead at half time against Kyogle Turkeys but were unable to go on with the job in the second half.

"It was a bit disheartening losing that clash, but that is football,” Randall said. "We just didn't have enough gas left in the tank to finish it off. But we have refocussed and are raring to go against Evans Head this weekend.”

An injury to halfback Thomas Harris has forced a reshuffle in the roster, with the experienced Brian Quinlan returning to first grade.

"He is ever-reliable and has a vast football knowledge,” president Bruce Howard said.

GAME DAY: Lower Clarence v Evans Head Bombers at Yamba League Field, Sunday. First grade kicks off at 2.45pm.

MAGPIES SIDE: 1. Rob Howard, 2. Eathan Kapeen, 3. Chris Mitchell, 4. Andrew Kapeen, 5. Nick Plummer, 6. Hughie Stanley, 7. Brian Quinlan, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. Tom Martin (c), 10. Dalton Shaw, 11. Dan Randall, 12. Kyle Roberts, 13. Alex McMillan, 14. Nathan Hollis, 15. Matty Lee, 16. Danial Mitchell, 17. Pat Hughes