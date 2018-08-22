Full field for Classic Fours tournament

ABOUT 26 teams turned out for the annual Classic Fours tournament - a busy two days of competition at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina.

It is one of the most popular and longest-running tournaments for women bowlers in the Northern Rivers district and attracts teams from outside the region.

The Alstonville team of Doreen Farmer, Amanda Marron, Cheryl Ryan and Di Quail were the front-runners heading into the final games yesterday afternoon.

They were closely followed by one of the Ballina teams which included one of the club's most promising junior bowlers in Hayley McDonnell.

"The greens are a little bit slower than usual,” Ballina bowls coordinator Kris Lehfeldt said.

"Our greenkeeper has looked after the ladies because with the bit of extra winds around it makes it harder to play on if it's too fast.

"This is one of the biggest events on the calendar and it has been running for over 50 years now.

"It's a good one towards the end of the season and most of them come here to finish the year off with a bit of fun.

"They've recruited Hayley here and she played in the NSW under-25 team.

"She loves playing in the team events with our girls. She'll be good for the club.”

There were bowlers from the Northern Rivers, Clarence and Tweed-Byron as well as a strong contingent of Queensland teams.

The Ferny Grove team were back again while Alstonville, Ballina RSL, Lennox Head and the host club were well represented.

"They stay here for a couple of days and bring a bit of money into the town,” Lehfeldt said.

"The Chermside and Paradise Point team come down for it every year.

"It's not a bad little boost to the club, either.”

The Northern Rivers District Women's Bowling Association will hold its fours carnival in October with nominations having opened recently.

It will be shared between Ballina RSL and the Cherry Street club.