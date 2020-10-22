Menu
Taco Bell is opening soon in Ballina.
FULL DETAILS: The cool things at Ballina's Taco Bell store

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Oct 2020 9:00 AM
BALLINA'S new Taco Bell restaurant is set to open within weeks, Restaurant Brands Australia has confirmed.

The company today officially announced the store would open on November 2.

So what can we expect?

It will be the "full Taco Bell experience", with contactless order kiosks, a digital jukebox, free soft drink refills and free wi-fi.

In a first for NSW, the Ballina restaurant will also offer drive-through. 

Ashley Jones, chief executive of Restaurant Brands Australia which operates Taco Bell in NSW and the ACT, said COVID-19 had briefly disrupted the roll out of the new store.

"Understandably, COVID-19 has meant that our Taco Bell NSW rollout was temporarily slowed but we are pleased to be back opening restaurants, serving delicious tacos and burritos to our fans," he said.

"It's good news for local communities, who have benefitted from job opportunities via local construction, produce supply and over 100 new retail jobs across the state."

Ballina's Taco Bell store is on the corner of Kerr and Fox Sts, and will be open from 10am until 10pm.

