Full card for final race meeting of the season

OFF AND RUNNING: Matthew Bertram is busy preparing for Ballina Jockey Club's TAB meeting Friday. Samantha Elley

BALLINA Jockey Club's final meeting of the 2018-19 season has received a huge response with a TAB meeting set down for Friday.

BJC general manager, Matthew Bertram, was delighted when the nominations numbered almost 200 for the eight-race TAB card - in the end the club received 193 entries.

"That's a massive response,” Bertram said.

"The fields should hold up well and could finish with eight full fields.”

It will be the final meeting of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season with Murwillumbah's Matt Dunn claiming the trainer's premiership, Matt McGuren the jockey's premiership and Leah Kilner the apprentice's premiership.

Bertram is also hoping for a few more local winners on Friday after recent Victorian arrival, Andrew Sawden, won at the last Ballina meeting.

"The other six races all went back across the border to Queensland,” Bertram said.

"Be nice to finish with a few more locals, we'd love to see a few.”

The Ballina track is also improving and while still rated a Heavy 8 Bertram believes it will make it into the soft range by Friday.

"It's so hard to get the track right in winter,” he said.

"We have heavy dews every morning but by Friday we should get to soft. It it does it should be perfect for racing.”

Normally Friday's meeting is the final meeting before the September Ballina Cup but this year the club has moved the Cup to January to take advantage of the many holidaying families and tourists in the town and region.

That it missed out on the recent prizemoney boosts for Country Cups is a shame but the club is hoping the move to a new date will enhance the day and then receive a prizemoney boost next year.