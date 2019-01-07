Fourth-tier teams prove FA Cup fairytale lives on

Newport County's Padraig Amond wheels away in celebration after scoring the winner against Leicester City.

Manchester City swept to its biggest win under Pep Guardiola with a 7-0 thrashing of second-tier Rotherham.

Meanwhile, two Premier League sides were humiliated by fourth-tier teams as they went crashing out of the FA Cup.

NEWPORT 2-1 LEICESTER

Fourth-tier Newport County beat Premier League high-flyers Leicester City 2-1 to record a memorable upset win in the third round of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

It had seemed that visitors Leicester, seventh in the Premier League and top-flight champions in 2016, would leave Rodney Parade with a draw when Rachid Ghezzal's shot eight minutes from time cancelled out Jamille Matt's 10th-minute header.

But, with five minutes left, Newport were awarded a penalty after Leicester's Marc Albrighton inexplicably raised his arm to block a cross into the box and Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot to spark delirious scenes among the Welsh club's supporters.

Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot

FULHAM 1-2 OLDHAM

Premier League strugglers Fulham were up-ended by League Two Oldham.

Fulham took the lead against the away side, three divisions below them in the League, through Denis Odoi.

Sam Surridge equalised with a penalty but Fulham missed a spot kick through Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was brought on as a substitute to take the kick, before Callum Lang snatched the winner two minutes from time.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon shows his dejection after the final whistle as Fulham were humiliated by fourth-tier Oldham.

MANCHESTER CITY 7-0 ROTHERHAM

Manchester City swept to its biggest win under Pep Guardiola with a 7-0 thrashing of second-tier Rotherham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

There were seven different scorers at Etihad Stadium. Ilkay Gundogan wasn't one of them but he set up four goals.

When Leroy Sane wrapped up the victory with a deflected effort in the 85th minute, it bettered the six-goal margin of victory that City earned in 6-0 wins over Watford (twice) and Shakhtar Donetsk under Guardiola.

The other City scorers were Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Nicolas Otamendi, while there was also an own-goal by Semi Ajayi.

OTHER RESULTS

Preston 1-3 Doncaster

QPR 2-1 Leeds

Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Woking 0-2 Watford

Millwall 2-1 Hull