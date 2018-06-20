Menu
FUGITIVE CAUGHT: Richmond Police District announced they have arrested former fugitive Leon Edward King who is now facing kidnapping charges.
Fugitive on 'very serious' kidnapping charges

Alison Paterson
20th Jun 2018 1:45 PM
A MAN with several outstanding warrants is now assisting Lismore police with their enquiries.

Richmond Police District crime manager and Detective Chief Inspector, Cameron Lindsay, this morning said wanted man Leon King was now in custody.

He said police had raided many houses in their search for the 28-year-old man.

This arrest has followed a public appeal after a 23-year-old woman police held concerns for was located on June 5.

"Mr Leon King, whom we have had a number of appeals for his whereabouts, attended the Lismore police station this morning after a number of police activities in the area,” he said.

"He is currently assisting us with our enquiries and however I anticipate he will will be charged with a number of outstanding offences including three outstanding warrants for domestic violence.”

Insp Lindsay said police thanked the public "whose help had been invaluable”, in their search for the whereabouts of the 28-year-old man.

He was wanted after an alleged domestic violence-related assault in Goonellabah.

Insp Lindsay said Mr King would face serious charges at Lismore Court on Wednesday.

"These are very serious changes ones that attract very significant jail time and they are very serious,” he said.

"Those specific charges we are looking at (are) detain for advantage charges.”

    Local Partners