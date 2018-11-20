Menu
Roadworks, generic. Photo Tracey Joynson
Breaking

Fuel tanker spill closes lane on Bruce Hwy

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Nov 2018 7:55 AM

UPDATE 7.15am: SOUTH-BOUND lanes of the Bruce Hwy are open after a diesel tanker spilled fuel over the major highway.

Witnesses say the double-lanes heading south from Rockhampton are open. The north-bound lanes have been reduced to one, but traffic is flowing freely.

BREAKING: BOTH lanes of a major highway are closed after a fuel tanker spilled hundreds of litres of fuel onto the road.

More than 200L of diesel was spilled across Gladstone Rd (Bruce Hwy), between Prospect and Church St in Rockhampton around 6.30am after reports the large fuel tank came off the truck.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have closed the road in both directions and will remain on scene.

Queensland Police Service advised the road was closed.

Rockhampton Regional Council have been notified and were organising a street sweeper to help with the clean-up.

