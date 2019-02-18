Menu
A tanker carrying fuel to flood affected areas in western Queensland has exploded near Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
News

Fuel tanker explodes, melts into road

by Elise Williams
18th Feb 2019 12:05 PM
A TANKER carrying fuel to flood-affected parts of northwest Queensland has exploded on the Landsborough Highway, west of Barcaldine.

The truck was carrying two different chemicals when a possible tyre blowout caused the explosion about 5.30am.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

 

Crews inspect the tanker, which has melted into the Landsborough Highway. Picture: Supplied
The driver of the vehicle escaped uninjured in what Inspector Julia Cook described as a "extreme force of heat."

The clean-up is expected to be a lengthy process, with parts of the truck sticking to the road as it fused to the bitumen.

"There's quite a bit of clean up to do," Inspector Cook said.

"The truck actually melted into the road the fire was that intense."

Inspector Cook said the tanker may have been carrying fuel to flood-affected areas.

"The highway out here is the usual route for these types of motor vehicles," Inspector Cook said.

"It may have been on it's usual route or could have been travelling to the flood areas."

