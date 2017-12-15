Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fuel prices expected to rise in the next five years

Petrol prices set to rise.
Petrol prices set to rise. Kevin Farmer
by Karin von Behrens

FUEL prices are expected to increase over the next five years if predictions by market research company IBISWorld hold true.

The company anticipates the price rise will be the result of a forecast rise in domestic fuel consumption, global crude oil prices and the number of motor vehicles on Australian roads.

"As a result, the purchase costs for operators in the fiercely competitive Road Freight Transport industry are projected to rise, which will put significant pressure on the industry's margins. However, adding electric trucks to road freight fleets will allow industry operators to counter the projected rise in fuel prices," said IBISWorld Industry Analyst, Jason Aravanis.

"In November 2017, Tesla unveiled its first electric semi-truck, targeting the world's carbon intensive logistics industries. Though the semi will not be available until 2019, it has already gained support from some of the world's largest logistics firms, with DHL pre-ordering 10 of the Tesla semis, and Wal-Mart and J.B. Hunt following suit."

DHL Supply Chain is expected to use the trucks for shorter distance urban freight, such as same-day customer deliveries.

"Electric vehicles will allow road freight transport companies to better compete with other forms of freight transport. The transition to electric vehicles is far cheaper for road freight operators than for coastal sea freight operators and domestic airlines, as initial outlay costs for electric trucks are significantly lower than for other vehicles. As a result, smaller road freight transport operators are likely to follow the lead of global road freight giants in the latter part of the next five-year period, and incorporate electric vehicles into their fleets. This is anticipated to contribute to industry revenue growth over the next decade, as consumers demand greener delivery methods in urban areas," Mr Aravanis said.

The fuel prices are expected to rise by 2022-23.

Topics:  petrol price price rise semi trailer tesla truck driving

Lismore Northern Star
HSC results 2017: How your school performed this year

HSC results 2017: How your school performed this year

In total there are 888 schools (excluding the self-tuition students and outside tutors).

Heartfelt tribute to 'beautiful couple' killed in crash

Carol and David Emert

Son pens emotional obituary for parents

90-year-old swim club strikes deal with council

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith and the council's manager major recreation and cultural facilities Tony Duffy at the new-look Lismore Memorial Baths prior to reopening on Monday, 11 December.

Swim club's fees and regulations will be reviewed

$500 reward for wooden suitcase containing swords

Sword swallowing is quite an art.

The swords were sold to a Lismore pawn shop more than 30 years ago

Local Partners