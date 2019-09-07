Fryer fire stops business

Business at Ballina's local fish and chip shop halted this morning after the deep fryer set on fire.

FISH and chip shop owner Cynthia Chelman did not expect to be calling the fire brigade before she started work today.

About 8am this morning Ms Chelman was turning on her deep fryers at her shop in River St Ballina when one of the fryers went up in flames.

"I tried everything to put it out but nothing worked,” Ms Chelman said.

John Jenkin who is also a part owner of the shop used the extinguisher to control the fire.

"It went everywhere,” Ms Chelman said.

Ms Chelman said she had to maintain the fire for about 15 minutes before the fire brigade were able to come and extinguish the fire.

Ms Chelman said during the fire she felt cranky because she felt upset that she would let her customers down.

She said she did expect a busy day but will be back in business tomorrow after they clean up the mess caused by the fire extinguisher.

The fire was contained within the fryer and did not cause damage other areas of the shop.