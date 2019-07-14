Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks with news.com.au in New York.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks with news.com.au in New York.
Politics

Frydenberg defends way he met RBA governor

by Rebecca Gredley
14th Jul 2019 3:18 PM

TREASURER Josh Frydenberg has defended organising a much-publicised meeting with Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe.

Mr Frydenberg invited Dr Lowe to his Melbourne office on Thursday, with the pair smiling for cameras while lauding Australia's economic outlook.

Despite the media event the treasurer says the pair had a private two-hour meeting with senior government officials.

"The economy is facing challenges and it's important that we continue to swap notes and that we work together in understanding the developments that we're seeing across the economy," Mr Frydenberg told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"It's important that we continue to talk."

Mr Frydenberg says Dr Lowe was "absolutely" fine with cameras being present after the meeting, stressing the RBA's independence from government.

"The fact that we sat down for over two hours, exchanged notes on the economy and went through in detail the infrastructure pipeline, is a positive development, not to be looked at in any other way."

Labor frontbencher Linda Burney says it's perfectly legitimate for the pair to have met.

"Whether it was a media opportunity or not, I'll leave for others to decide," she told reporters in Sydney.

More Stories

economy josh frydenberg rba reserve bank rudd stimulus

Top Stories

    Changed traffic conditions for the highway you need to know

    premium_icon Changed traffic conditions for the highway you need to know

    News THE changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway this week.

    Evidence delay in case against man accused of school fire

    premium_icon Evidence delay in case against man accused of school fire

    Crime 23-year-old remains in custody over alleged break-in and fire

    Missing Macaw found, investigations continue

    premium_icon Missing Macaw found, investigations continue

    Crime Police said Paulie's owner was "devastasted” by alleged theft

    Last shire to make a protection plan for koalas

    premium_icon Last shire to make a protection plan for koalas

    Community Why would anyone oppose a plan to protect koalas?