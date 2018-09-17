Frustrated skaters take to the pavement

SKATING DEMONSTRATION: Kids, their parents and other skate-loving adults participated in a skate session on Saturday, attending by Ballina mayor Cr David Wright.

YOUNG kids in Alstonville said having an established skate park would be "the single greatest thing”.

But members of Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park (WASP) say after having "more than 30 sites knocked back on the plateau over the last 15 years” they wonder if a skatepark will ever be built on the Alstonville plateau.

Community members calling for a skate park held a free skate clinic on Saturday to raise awareness "about this cycle (they) want to end,” WASP spokeswoman Bianca Urbina said.

"The children of Alstonville and Wollongbar who have been waiting since 2012 when a report was first put to council with possible sites,” she said.

"In the last three years of this very long story here on the plateau, we had a site approved in 2016.

"It was ready to go but a group in the community opposed it because they labelled skateboarders as delinquents and deviants.”

On Thursday 23 August 2018, Ballina Shire Council refused the DA for the Wollongbar Sports Field site.

Ms Urbina said meanwhile children and young people pay the price.

"They have nowhere else to skate except the streets and car parks where they get abused by drivers.

"To make matters worse this is seen as a nuisance and a even a criminal issue with police calling parents to collect their children.

"We also want to put an end to discrimination against young people and put a stop to the stereotypes.”

Alstonville resident James Coony said it was "frustrating” there wasnt a skatepark for his son and other kids to enjoy.

"The kids are just trying to have some fun and skateboard and they get painted with the same brush as some of the youth crime that happened over the last year.”

His son Finn Coony said he and his friends get yelled and sworn at when skating in public places.

"One guy saw us riding on the pathway and he started swearing at me and turned around and chased us in his car.

"It feels as if I'm not allowed to go anywhere without people judging me.”

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright attended the event and said council resolved to chase another location when they refused the Wollongbar sporting field site.

"We are talking with Wollongbar Tafe to get a lease so we can get a place on the site,” Cr Wright said.

"It's got safe access including footpaths and an underpass. It is an ideal place.

"One of the guys running (WASP) is in his 40's now and he was at school when I was at Alstonville Public and he was a skater then and is still now, so you can see we have really not done the right thing.”