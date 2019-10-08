Frustrated Friz on his Dragons future

Frizell has no plans to leave the Dragons. Photo: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Frizell has no plans to leave the Dragons. Photo: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

A FED-UP Tyson Frizell has declared he would not quit St George Illawarra mid-contract - but did concede: "Sometimes you need to move on."

And Frizell remains frustrated over whether rival clubs have been behind unrelenting suggestions he wanted to walk away from the Dragons this off season to possibly join Parramatta.

Frizell arrived in Fiji on Tuesday with the Prime Minister's XIII to be met with further speculation about his immediate future at Saints.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

The NSW and Kangaroos forward - off contract after next season - was adamant he would remain at St George Illawarra for 2020, despite being on the open market from November 1.

Frizell wouldn't look too far ahead but did claim: "At the moment I'm at the Dragons and I want to stay at the Dragons.

"Things happen in rugby league and sometimes you need to move on. I still have a contract there and I'm hoping to stay there as long as I can.

"But you never know what will happen and you can't guarantee that. At this point I'm going nowhere."

Frizell hated having to defend his position at the Dragons once again.

There’s no escape for Firzell, even when out of the country. Photo: AAP Image/Darren England

"It's a pretty frustrating feeling - like I have to defend myself and tell everyone I'm not going or have spoken to anyone," he said.

"The more it comes up the more people think it's true. I've told everyone I haven't spoken to anyone, nor have plans to leave the Dragons early.

"The club know that, management know that, I don't know if it's coming from another club wanting to approach me and it's gone that way, I don't know. It's the way it goes. These things come up. If it comes up again, I don't know if I need to defend myself again.

"I think they [other clubs] might have asked questions [to my manager], but there's been no negotiations or anything like that … it might be a bit of 'we're interested, let us know'. That's it. And I guess that can happen when you're coming up to the end of your contract.

"I have in the past negotiated before the season kicked off. There's no rush at the moment. It will all sort itself out. I will try not to drag it out."

Frizell with David Klemmer after the 2018 PM's XIII game in Port Moresby. Photo: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos

Former premiership winning coach Phil Gould has discussed taking a football managerial role at the Dragons next season

"I wouldn't say I wouldn't [want him there]. He's been around and knows his stuff. Any help we can get would be great," Frizell said.

Frizell and the PM's XIII touched down in Nadi on Tuesday on an RAAF flight which left Amberley base outside of Brisbane.

The team will travel to Suva on Wednesday to prepare for an international against Fiji on Friday.

MORE NEWS

Under-fire NRL grand final ref finds surprise ally

DWZ nearly quit NRL before Dogs switch

"In the past we've been to PNG, this is my fourth year, so it's nice to go to Fiji. It's a nice part of the world," he said. "I'm looking forward to stopping off in a few villages along the way.

"I didn't get away after the season and had a fair bit of family time. I was waiting around to see what happened with the Aussies and PM's team.

"Even though it wasn't an ideal year at the Dragons, I love representing my country. Right from the start, for myself and the club, it was the kind of year we want to forget.

"It's probably the reason why I'm so looking forward to a fresh start and playing for your country and hopefully getting some enjoyment back in my footy."