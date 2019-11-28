Frustrated bank customer’s ‘ridiculous’ actions

A customer was so frustrated that he arrived at a bank moments after closing time he lost his cool and did something even he admitted was “ridiculous”.

Soon after, police officers arrived to find a frustrated Christopher Leigh Worker still at the Commonwealth Bank branch with the steel tool propped up against a wall.

Worker, 34, was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid to withdraw money on November 19.

The homeless Southport man was not in the courtroom when his public nuisance charge was finalised at Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Worker was locked up on the day of the offence and remained behind bars.

His futile attempt to enter the bank came after he "became irritated when he was unable to enter", police prosecutor Sergeant Davina Cochrane told the court.

"He continued to yell and swear at police while in a public place," she said.

Sgt Cochrane asked Magistrate Michelle Dooley to order the forfeiture of the tyre iron.

Worker had "several previous offences of public nuisance", she said.

But Magistrate Michelle Dooley took into account Worker was remorseful and had described his own offending as "ridiculous".

Worker, part of the homeless community in Southport, became upset when he was unable to enter the bank because his bank card and other belongings had been taken, the court was told.

He had hoped to withdraw cash to use during the night.

Ms Dooley fined Worker $600.