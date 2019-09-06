Menu
WINNING TEAM: Artist Michael Rogowski and his dog Mini were the winners of The Best Custom Prize for Dog And Owner at Fruitopia 2013.
Fruity fun at family-friendly festival

Javier Encalada
6th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
FRUITOPIA is a family-friendly, all-day event hosted by Tropical Fruits, featuring food, pets, music and fruity surprises.

Tropical Fruits is an LGTBIQ+ social group based in Lismore.

This Sunday's event opens at 11am, with the bar open from noon to 8.30pm.

Children's amenities open at 12.30pm with the jumping castle as the main feature.

Furry members of the family will be celebrated at the Dodgy Dog Show, with MCs Jodi Wills and Harry Pearson.

Some of the categories contested in previous years are dog that looks the most as his human(s), a course competition and a talent show.

A Bake Off competition will be judged from 2pm, so don't miss on the cakes after that.

Another competition happening this year will be a Hat Parade, so don your most fabulous hat and win prizes.

From 2.30pm, live music and performances will see a number of Northern Rivers musicians and drag queens on stage, with MC Peter Lehner.

From 4.30pm onwards, DJs Marty (Brisbane), Sarahtonen and TBrotha will get locals and visitors dancing until 8.30pm.

The event is a fund-raiser for the Tropical Fruits Land Fund.

Lismore Northern Star

