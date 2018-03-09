FRRRee info workshops for ongoing flood recovery

FREE GRANT WORKSHOPS: The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal is holding a free workshop in Lismore and Mullumbimby to assist community groups apply for post-flood recovery funding.

NEARLY 40 community and grass-roots groups have registered for two free information workshops on receiving funding for intermediate and long-term flood recovery in the region.

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) is hosting free information and grant seeker workshops in Lismore on March 14 and Mullumbimby on Marc 13, NSW, ahead of inviting applications.

FRRR Disaster Recovery & Resilience Manager, Janet Phillips, says the sessions are for not-for-profit groups and grass-roots community organisations.

She said the workshops will be especially relevant to applicants to the soon-to-open Repair-Restore-Renew grant program which will open in May to support ongoing recovery from Cyclone Debbie

"The aim of the grants is to support recovery from the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Debbie; increase the resilience and capacity of community groups; and create new opportunities for partnership, enterprise and leadership,” she said.

"The grants are not for individual relief and recovery, we do the intermediate and long-term recovery to aid community groups when the government funding has finished.”

Ms Phillips said already nearly 30 groups in the Lismore region and 10 in Mullumbimby had registered for the workshops.

"The workshops will be a great opportunity to hear more detail about the Repair-Restore-Renew program which will open in May, as well as get practical tips on writing strong grant applications,” she said.

"Local groups can directly seek feedback on their ideas and learn how best to present local solutions to local issues. This could prove a great advantage when applying for grants, both through FRRR and other funding organisations”.

Ms Phillips said the free workshops, which are supported by Australia Post, will provide practical tips on applying for grants, including: Repair-Restore-Renew program information; Project planning and preparation; Identifying funding opportunities; Writing a great grant application; Reporting project outcomes; Free resources available to support applicants.

"Last year when Cyclone Debbie and the subsequent flooding was impacting northern New South Wales and Queensland, FRRR launched a recovery appeal so that there would be support available to communities for medium to long-term recovery needs.

The Mullumbimby session is on Tuesday, March 13 from 6pm - 7.30pm at the Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre, 55 Dalley St.

The Lismore session is on Wednesday, March 14 from 10am - 11.30am at Lismore City Hall's, Fountain Room at 1 Bounty Street.

All local community groups are encouraged to send a representative along and groups are asked to register online: www.frrr.org.au/register.

The Repair-Restore-Renew grants will be available to community organisations in the NSW Shires of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield and Tweed, as well as the Queensland Shires of Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim.